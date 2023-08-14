WATCH: US woman with PCOS shatters Guinness World Record for longest female beard

A woman from Michigan, Erin Honeycutt, breaks the world record for the longest beard on a living female due to a medical condition, with her journey of acceptance and recognition resonating as an inspiration.

A 38-year-old woman from Michigan, USA, Erin Honeycutt, has set a new world record for possessing the longest beard on a living female. Guinness World Records confirmed that her beard measures 11.8 inches (29.9 cm) in length, a feat achieved over two years, according to an official press release.

This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record held by 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler from the United States, whose beard measured 25.5 cm.

Erin Honeycutt's substantial facial hair growth can be attributed to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a medical condition responsible for hormonal imbalances leading to irregular menstruation, weight gain, infertility, and, in this case, extensive facial hair growth.

The video shared on X by GWR illustrates Erin Honeycutt's journey, stating, ''Erin Honeycutt used to have to shave three times a day. Now, she's proud of her record-breaking beard.''

Erin's facial hair began to grow at the age of 13 due to the condition. The excessive growth led to her using various hair removal methods such as shaving, waxing, and hair-removal products to manage it. Reflecting on this, she disclosed, "I was probably shaving at least three times a day." This routine persisted through her teenage years and into adulthood.

However, following an eye stroke caused by high blood pressure that resulted in partial vision loss, Erin decided to embrace her natural beard growth during the Covid-19 lockdown. Supported by her wife, Jen, she opted to cease shaving.

Erin explained, "It really gave me a chance to build my confidence in growing a beard. Wearing masks really helped with building my confidence in going out in public."

While Erin acknowledges the mixed blessing of having such a long beard – appreciating how it conceals her ''double chin'' while noting its tendency to "get stuck in everything" – she expressed surprise at being recognized for something that is a natural aspect of her. She remarked, "I never thought that I would be able to attain or achieve a goal that would let me be in a book, and it's just kind of a nice thing to be recognized for, even though it's just something that happens naturally for me."

Many women resonated with Erin's journey and found her to be an inspiration. A user's comment reflected this sentiment: "I honestly respect her for being able to accept herself like that. I think it's a testament to her spirit and her positive mindset. I can only imagine how liberated she feels now."

Another user lauded, "Now this is a true world record."