    WATCH: US man books three plane seats to fly his Great Dane, amazes passengers

    Man's surprising decision to fly with his huge Great Dane, reserving three seats on an American Airlines flight, leaves passengers amazed.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    In an intriguing incident in the United States, a man left his fellow passengers in a state of astonishment as he boarded an American Airlines flight, accompanied by his enormous Great Dane, destined to travel from Los Angeles to New York. According to a report in the New York Post, Gabriel Bogner, a 27-year-old individual, took the unconventional step of purchasing three seats on the flight – one for himself and two for his five-year-old canine companion, Darwin. This arrangement aimed to ensure the dog's comfort during the journey.

    A video circulating on the internet captures the remarkable moments as Darwin, the Great Dane, embarks on the aircraft. The footage showcases the dog gazing into the cockpit and even leaning forward to inspect the passengers seated ahead of them. Bogner revealed that this journey marked Darwin's first experience with air travel. He recounted, "People were absolutely gobsmacked and shocked, but everyone was so excited to see her. I've never seen so many people smiling at an airport."

    Bogner went on to share that his 140-pound canine companion proved to be an unusual sight, leading some onlookers to express amazement at encountering what seemed akin to a "literal horse" in the airport environment.

    Surprisingly, despite the unusual situation, the journey proceeded without a hitch. The airline's crew demonstrated exceptional support throughout the flight. Bogner mentioned, "There were no issues, she was great, and the entire crew was amazing. They did joke that she got an upgrade and I didn't, but it was a very smooth trip."

    According to reports, Bogner shared on TikTok that Darwin was deemed too large to fit into the airline's largest cargo box, prompting him to secure a row of seats for her.

    During the flight, Darwin initially occupied space on the plane's floor. However, due to her size, the flight attendants permitted her to utilize the seats – a departure from the airline's standard policy of animals being restricted to the floor. Despite the unorthodox arrangement, the journey proceeded seamlessly.

    Bogner, a start-up founder diagnosed with Crohn's disease, revealed that Darwin had been trained to serve as his emotional support animal, a classification supported by his doctors. While some TikTok users raised concerns about Darwin's service dog status, given the absence of formal training, Bogner highlighted how the dog provides essential companionship and support in unique ways. Darwin offers comfort by accompanying him to the restroom and soothing his stomach discomfort through the warmth and pressure of its presence.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
