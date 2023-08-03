WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak's home cloaked in black by environmental activists

Greenpeace activists scale UK PM Rishi Sunak's home, protesting his fossil fuel policy and demanding climate leadership in the face of environmental concerns.

Activists from Greenpeace staged a protest on Thursday at the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency home, voicing their opposition to his fossil fuel policy. Sunak recently approved numerous new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, a decision that has sparked outrage among environmentalists.

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans expressed the urgency for Sunak to become a climate leader rather than a climate arsonist. He compared the expansion of oil and gas drilling to the destructive impact of wildfires and floods happening around the world.

"We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," said Evans. "Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling."

In an effort to draw attention to their cause, four Greenpeace activists scaled the roof of Sunak's mansion in Richmond, northern England. They draped the house with black fabric, symbolizing their concern about the consequences of continued fossil fuel usage. On the front lawn, two more activists unfurled a banner questioning the prime minister's commitment to either oil profits or the future of the planet.

"Rishi Sunak -- Oil Profits or Our Future?" read the banner. It's worth noting that Rishi Sunak and his family were on vacation in California during the protest.

Greenpeace's actions aimed to emphasize their frustration with Sunak's stance on climate issues, believing that he prioritizes political gains over the welfare of the planet.

"He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," said Evans.

While Downing Street maintains that the fossil fuel policy is essential for ensuring energy security, environmental activists argue that it exacerbates the climate crisis and is not aligned with the urgent need for transitioning to renewable energy sources.

The protest at Sunak's residence underscores the growing concern and demand for stronger climate leadership and sustainable policies to combat the pressing global environmental challenges.