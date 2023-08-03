Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: UK PM Rishi Sunak's home cloaked in black by environmental activists

    Greenpeace activists scale UK PM Rishi Sunak's home, protesting his fossil fuel policy and demanding climate leadership in the face of environmental concerns.

    WATCH UK PM Rishi Sunak's home cloaked in black by environmental activists snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    Activists from Greenpeace staged a protest on Thursday at the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's constituency home, voicing their opposition to his fossil fuel policy. Sunak recently approved numerous new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, a decision that has sparked outrage among environmentalists.

    Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans expressed the urgency for Sunak to become a climate leader rather than a climate arsonist. He compared the expansion of oil and gas drilling to the destructive impact of wildfires and floods happening around the world.

    "We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist," said Evans. "Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling."

    In an effort to draw attention to their cause, four Greenpeace activists scaled the roof of Sunak's mansion in Richmond, northern England. They draped the house with black fabric, symbolizing their concern about the consequences of continued fossil fuel usage. On the front lawn, two more activists unfurled a banner questioning the prime minister's commitment to either oil profits or the future of the planet.

    "Rishi Sunak -- Oil Profits or Our Future?" read the banner. It's worth noting that Rishi Sunak and his family were on vacation in California during the protest.

    Greenpeace's actions aimed to emphasize their frustration with Sunak's stance on climate issues, believing that he prioritizes political gains over the welfare of the planet.

    "He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief," said Evans.

    While Downing Street maintains that the fossil fuel policy is essential for ensuring energy security, environmental activists argue that it exacerbates the climate crisis and is not aligned with the urgent need for transitioning to renewable energy sources.

    The protest at Sunak's residence underscores the growing concern and demand for stronger climate leadership and sustainable policies to combat the pressing global environmental challenges.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    20 Indian crew members safely return from ship Fremantle Highway; check details AJR

    20 Indian crew members safely return from ship Fremantle Highway; check details

    WATCH Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral

    Miss Venezuela 2023 finalist Ariana Viera succumbs to injuries from car collision AJR

    Miss Venezuela 2023 finalist Ariana Viera succumbs to injuries from car collision

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada snt

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada

    Ukrainians beings forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research snt

    Ukrainians being forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research

    Recent Stories

    Role reversal: Chennai woman faces charges for defrauding several men AJR

    Role reversal: Chennai woman faces charges for defrauding several men

    What is Brain Fog? Know 6 symptoms which require medical attention LMA

    What is Brain Fog? Know 6 symptoms which require medical attention

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

    Aiding in eye to bone health: 5 benefits of Pineapple ATG EAI

    Aiding in eye to bone health: 5 benefits of Pineapple

    Football Neymar delights PSG fans with stunning return; scores first goal in six months (Watch) osf

    Neymar delights PSG fans with stunning return; scores first goal in six months (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon