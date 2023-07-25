WATCH: Two pilots killed as Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes

Greece's defence ministry has confirmed two Greek air force pilots died when their plane crashed while fighting wildfires on the island of Evia.

A Canadian-built firefighting plane crashed in Greece on Tuesday while battling wildfires, coinciding with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' warning of tough days ahead due to the blazes causing destruction and forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists from Rhodes Island. Greece's defence ministry confirmed two Greek air force pilots died when their plane crashed while fighting wildfires on the island of Evia. The pilots were identified as a 34-year-old commander and his 27-year-old co-pilot.

The incident, captured on State broadcaster ERT footage, showed the amphibious Canadair CL-215 plane dropping water on a fire before crashing into a hillside and erupting into flames. Helicopters were immediately dispatched for a search and rescue operation.

As the fires continued to rage on Rhodes Island since last Wednesday, hundreds of firefighters, supported by forces from Turkey and Slovakia, were battling the blazes. The situation escalated due to hot, windy conditions, leading to more emergency flights being arranged for the evacuation of vacationers.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis acknowledged the challenges ahead, remarking that the next few days would be difficult, with potential improvements expected after Thursday. He emphasized the impact of climate change in the Mediterranean, as scientists published an assessment attributing the extreme heat waves in various regions, including Greece, to human-induced climate change.

An investigation into the fires' causes, and the preparedness and response of authorities, was launched by a prosecutor on Rhodes Island. Approximately 10 per cent of the island's land area had been affected by the fires, and Rhodes, a significant summer destination attracting around 1.5 million foreign tourists, faced an unprecedented ordeal.

Greece has experienced very high temperatures, expected to surpass 44°C in some areas, amid this year's heatwave. The impact on tourism, a vital sector contributing 18% to the country's economic output and one in five jobs, has been significant. Tour operators canceled trips, and vacationers were returning home via planes. TUI suspended flights to Rhodes until Friday, affecting around 39,000 of its customers.