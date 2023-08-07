Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Terrifying video shows car plunging into massive crater in China as Typhoon Doksuri destroys roads

    Terrifying dashcam footage captures a car plunging off a collapsed bridge amid severe weather conditions in northeastern China, during floods caused by Typhoon Doksuri.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    A horrifying dashcam footage has surfaced on social media, capturing a tragic incident in northeastern China. The video shows a car driving off a collapsed bridge and plunging into a crater below during severe weather conditions. In Heilongjiang province, heavy rain and floods washed away a section of the bridge, creating the dangerous situation.

    In the footage, a white SUV can be seen attempting to overtake the car with the dashcam installed. Tragically, the white car loses control and violently crashes into the bank on the opposite side of the bridge, rolling onto its side. Concerned onlookers quickly rush to the scene to offer their assistance in recovering the vehicle. The video reveals that the river has carved through the damaged bridge, exposing another submerged car at the bottom of the pit.

    The driver with the dashcam cautiously retreats as the white car tips over, presenting a perilous situation with an unstable vehicle. Another video shows a group of individuals actively engaged in rescue efforts for the trapped driver. An unidentified man stands on the partially submerged car, gripping a rope, while the powerful force of the rushing water is evident beneath them.

    Over the weekend, Typhoon Doksuri caused significant devastation in the Chinese city of Shulan, resulting in the death of fourteen people due to flooding, according to Reuters news agency. The heavy rainfall and floods have affected northeastern China, Beijing, and Hebei province since the typhoon made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks prior.

    The fatalities in Shulan, located in northeastern Jilin province, add to the death toll of over 20 people who lost their lives in the recent flooding in Beijing and Hebei. As of now, authorities have not provided an overall casualty figure for the entire country. Regional authorities report dangerously high water levels in sections of the Songhua, the primary river in northeastern China, and the Nenjiang tributary.

    Doksuri, which initially hit mainland China as a typhoon before changing direction northwards, is considered the most severe typhoon in the country's history, with records dating back 140 years. The ongoing rainfall and flooding present significant challenges for local authorities and communities in the affected regions.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
