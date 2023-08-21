Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Sword attack, gunshots heard as rival gangs clash at Kabaddi match in UK; videos go viral

    Three people were injured after a clash broke out between two gangs during a kabaddi match in UK on Sunday. Videos of the clash have now gone viral on social media.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Three individuals sustained injuries following a violent clash that erupted during a kabaddi match in the UK on a Sunday evening. The incident unfolded at the Derby Kabaddi grounds in Derbyshire. Among the injured, one man suffered severe injuries, with reports suggesting that he had been shot at and subsequently attacked with a sword, as witnessed by an eyewitness.

    Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, depicting members of rival gangs engaged in the brawl, wielding hockey sticks. The chaotic scene prompted visitors to hastily exit the kabaddi ground amid the sound of gunshots.

    Derbyshire police responded swiftly to the incident, with at least 20 police cars rushing to the scene to restore order. They confirmed that three individuals had been injured, one of them seriously, and all had been transported to a hospital. The police presence in the area remained substantial, and officers were expected to remain on-site for an extended period.

    Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident or possessed relevant information to come forward, providing reference number 739 of August 20 for identification purposes.

    Local media reports indicate that the Sunday event had drawn expert players from across the UK, participating in the England Kabaddi Federation's tournament, which consisted of a series of fixtures. The local Derby team, known as Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara Kabaddi Club, boasts a rich history of over 30 years in the sport.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
