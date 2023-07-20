Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Suspected gas explosion rips open road, flips cars in Johannesburg; dramatic videos go viral

    A suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg during rush hour causes chaos and injuries, as authorities investigate the cause. Watch dramatic videos of the shattered road on Bree Street and cars flipped over.

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    During the evening rush hour on Wednesday, a suspected gas explosion ripped through a busy road in Johannesburg, South Africa, causing chaos and destruction. Eyewitnesses described feeling the ground shake before a loud bang echoed at the time of the blast, according to BBC.

    Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported so far, but nine people sustained minor and intermediate injuries, leading them to be taken to the hospital. Concerns about a potential second explosion prompted the evacuation of other individuals from the area.

    Images and videos circulating on social media depicted significant cracks and holes in the middle of roads, with cars overturned along Johannesburg's Bree Street.

    Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that buildings were at risk of collapsing, and the extent of damage was significant. The explosion caused 23 vehicles to be flipped over, further exacerbating the impact.

    Residents residing in flats along Bree Street received advisories to evacuate the buildings for safety reasons.

    While the explosion is suspected to have been caused by gas, the exact source remains unclear. Authorities are investigating whether it resulted from a leak in the city's underground pipes or another undetermined origin. To determine the cause, experts have been called in to conduct a thorough examination of the incident.

