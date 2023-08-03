WATCH: Sikh man thrashes thief after he attempts to loot 7-Eleven store in California; video goes viral

Cases of thefts and armed robberies have been escalating in stores across the United States, posing a serious concern for shop owners and retailers. Social media is flooded with videos showing customers, staff, and shop owners falling victim to these attacks. However, in a recent incident at a 7-Eleven store in California, the tables turned dramatically. A Sikh man, presumed to be the owner, took matters into his own hands and fought back against a thief, as reported by the New York Post.

The viral video of the incident captured a masked man attempting to steal as many products as possible and threatening the shop owner with an unseen weapon, forcing an employee to step back. A bystander can be heard advising others to let the thief go, as they believed there was nothing they could do. However, the brave employee took action and grabbed the robber by his arms, allowing the Sikh man to pummel the thief with a broomstick. The filmer, trying to intervene, pleaded for them to stop, but the Sikh man continued to deliver blows while another employee pinned down the thief.

The incident drew various reactions on social media. Many praised the bravery of the Sikh man, with some finding the video "satisfying" to watch. While some users acknowledged that violence is not the solution, they understood the frustration of citizens when authorities fail to enforce the law adequately. Others commended the Sikh man's actions and referred to Punjabi people as fierce and not to be messed with. They admired his courage in standing up to the thief and protecting his store.

"Though I don't support violence, this is the best video," said one user, while another added, "Never mess with a Punjabi. Robber got busted.'' A fourth added, ''Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans."

"Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive at the picture," commented a third user.