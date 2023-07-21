WATCH: 'Just Stop Oil' campaigners target UK's Energy Department building with spray paint

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    London's streets witness daily climate protests as 'Just Stop Oil' activists demand an end to oil, gas, and coal projects, despite arrests.

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Climate protesters have become a daily sight on London's streets, undeterred by the honking horns of irate motorists, personal insults, and even arrest. On July 19, a notable incident occurred when 'Just Stop Oil' protesters targeted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero building, demanding an immediate halt to all new licenses and consents for oil, gas, and coal projects. The demonstrators sprayed the building with orange paint, capturing the attention of passersby, who recorded the event. Although police were called to the scene, two individuals were arrested for causing criminal damage.

    As per the Metropolitan Police, "officers were called to reports of two people spraying paint on a building on Victoria Street at 07:34hrs, and two people were arrested for causing criminal damage". 

    'Just Stop Oil' has gained notoriety for its high-profile direct-action protests, which have included disrupting Premier League football matches and sporting events, as well as defacing famous paintings and galleries. Their main goal is to urge the UK government to end all new oil and gas exploration. Their unwavering commitment to this cause is evident, as they continue to escalate their protests until their demands are met.

    Recently, even a wedding ceremony became the target of a 'Just Stop Oil' protester's actions. During the wedding of George Osborne, the UK's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and newspaper editor, an individual from the group showered the couple with orange confetti as they left the church. In response, the protesters defended the act, stating that it was a peaceful tradition seen across various cultures. They maintained that if it was a form of protest, it aimed to draw significant media attention to their cause.

    Despite facing backlash and arrest, the 'Just Stop Oil' group remains resolute in their quest for environmental change. Their actions have drawn considerable public attention and serve as a stark reminder of the growing urgency to address climate issues. As they continue their demonstrations, their demands echo through the streets of London, urging the government to take more decisive action towards a sustainable and greener future.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
