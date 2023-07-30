Deadly bomb blast at political gathering rocks Pakistan's Bajaur; horrifying videos go viral (WATCH)

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district.

A powerful bomb explosion at a workers' convention of the hardline Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar, Bajaur tribal district, Pakistan, resulted in the death of at least 39 people and left over 80 others injured on Sunday. The province, which shares a border with Afghanistan, is known for its restive tribal conditions.

JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, demanded an investigation into the incident from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the province's caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan. He urged party workers to donate blood and remain peaceful during this difficult time, while emphasizing that the injured should receive the best possible treatment from the federal and provincial governments.

Chief Minister Azam Khan condemned the blast and sought a report from the district administration. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and JUI-F central member, Haji Ghulam Ali, confirmed the tragic death toll, while police authorities reported that the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, with many in critical condition.

The nature of the explosion is being investigated, but early reports suggest it was a suicide blast. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area to secure the site, while rescue teams have been dispatched to assist the victims.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, who was supposed to attend the convention but couldn't due to personal commitments, strongly condemned the blast, denouncing it as an act of terrorism rather than jihad. He stressed that the attack targeted humanity and the Bajaur region. Hamdullah called for a thorough investigation, highlighting that the JUI-F had previously been targeted, and demanded action to prevent further such incidents.

Amid the tragedy, Hamdullah extended condolences to the grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities for the injured. The situation remains tense as authorities continue their efforts to understand the circumstances and identify those responsible for the devastating attack.