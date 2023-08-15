Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral

    At least 27 people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, resulting in a devastating explosion and fire at a petrol station. The emergency situations ministry reported that at least 27 individuals lost their lives and more than 100 were injured due to the catastrophe.

    The ministry conveyed the grim news via Telegram, stating, "A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, of whom, unfortunately, 27 died." The heart-wrenching event transpired in Makhachkala, the regional capital situated along the coast of the Caspian Sea, at 21:40 local time.

    Disturbing images and videos circulated, displaying the night sky illuminated by a massive fire. Fire engines were spotted at the scene, attempting to combat the blaze.

    As recounted by a witness quoted on Telegram by the Russian daily Izvestia, the fire originated in an area where vehicles were parked before spreading to the petrol station itself. The witness, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted the chaos that ensued after the explosion: "After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore."

    Approximately 260 emergency personnel were deployed to manage the crisis. An aircraft was also dispatched to transport the severely injured to Moscow for medical treatment, as announced by the emergencies ministry. Tragically, among the deceased were three children, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

    The flames engulfed an area spanning 600 square meters (6,460 square feet), creating an environment ripe for further explosions. The cause of the fire was revealed to be linked to car maintenance work, as indicated by Russia's Investigative Committee. This initial fire was followed by a deafening blast.

    In response to the calamity, a criminal case has been initiated to determine the sequence of events leading up to the incident, as stated by the Investigative Committee.

    Makhachkala, located approximately 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) from Moscow, is situated within the Republic of Dagestan, the southernmost region of Russia. This tragic event not only led to loss of life but also highlighted the unpredictable and devastating consequences of industrial accidents.

