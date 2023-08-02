WATCH: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral

A heartwarming video from the Philippines capturing a couple's determination to push through with their wedding despite the devastating flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri has gone viral on social media. The video shows bride Dianne Victoriano wading through ankle-deep floodwaters at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, as she and her groom refused to let the natural disaster dampen their spirits.

Despite the region being affected by the intensified monsoon rains brought on by Typhoon Doksuri, the couple remained resolute in their decision to proceed with their ceremony. The storm had caused widespread flooding and power outages in many parts of Bulacan province, leaving the area in a state of devastation, as reported by the BBC.

In the days leading up to their wedding, the couple admitted to feeling anxious due to the heavy rains and the challenging circumstances. However, their determination and love for each other prevailed, and they exchanged vows at Malolos' Barasoain Church. Their guests also bravely made their way through the flooded church to witness the couple's union, displaying solidarity and support for the newlyweds.

The bride, Dianne Victoriano, shared her thoughts on the situation, emphasizing that what truly mattered was their desire to be married, their presence together, and the presence of their families. She expressed gratitude for those who chose to attend despite the challenging conditions, as reported by The Independent.

The couple's high-spiritedness and unwavering commitment to their special day earned them appreciation from social media users, who lauded their love and determination. One user commented, "There's no storm or flood for two people in love, so the wedding continues!" Another playfully remarked that it was like a beach wedding, albeit lacking sand.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on an island and brought strong winds and heavy rain to northern Philippine provinces. The storm caused significant damage, including blowing off tin roofs from rural dwellings, flooding low-lying towns, and causing power outages. Thousands of people were also displaced in other northern provinces due to the typhoon's impact.

Despite the challenges posed by Typhoon Doksuri, the enduring love and resilience displayed by the newlyweds have become a symbol of hope and inspiration, reminding us that love conquers all, even in the face of nature's fury.