Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral

    Viral video showcases a determined couple's heartwarming wedding amidst Typhoon Doksuri's flooding in the Philippines, demonstrating their love and resilience.

    WATCH Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    A heartwarming video from the Philippines capturing a couple's determination to push through with their wedding despite the devastating flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri has gone viral on social media. The video shows bride Dianne Victoriano wading through ankle-deep floodwaters at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, as she and her groom refused to let the natural disaster dampen their spirits.

    Despite the region being affected by the intensified monsoon rains brought on by Typhoon Doksuri, the couple remained resolute in their decision to proceed with their ceremony. The storm had caused widespread flooding and power outages in many parts of Bulacan province, leaving the area in a state of devastation, as reported by the BBC.

    In the days leading up to their wedding, the couple admitted to feeling anxious due to the heavy rains and the challenging circumstances. However, their determination and love for each other prevailed, and they exchanged vows at Malolos' Barasoain Church. Their guests also bravely made their way through the flooded church to witness the couple's union, displaying solidarity and support for the newlyweds.

    The bride, Dianne Victoriano, shared her thoughts on the situation, emphasizing that what truly mattered was their desire to be married, their presence together, and the presence of their families. She expressed gratitude for those who chose to attend despite the challenging conditions, as reported by The Independent.

    The couple's high-spiritedness and unwavering commitment to their special day earned them appreciation from social media users, who lauded their love and determination. One user commented, "There's no storm or flood for two people in love, so the wedding continues!" Another playfully remarked that it was like a beach wedding, albeit lacking sand.

    Meanwhile, Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on an island and brought strong winds and heavy rain to northern Philippine provinces. The storm caused significant damage, including blowing off tin roofs from rural dwellings, flooding low-lying towns, and causing power outages. Thousands of people were also displaced in other northern provinces due to the typhoon's impact.

    Despite the challenges posed by Typhoon Doksuri, the enduring love and resilience displayed by the newlyweds have become a symbol of hope and inspiration, reminding us that love conquers all, even in the face of nature's fury.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections gcw

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections

    Meet Bettina Dorfmann, the Barbie superfan with record-breaking collection of 18,500 Barbie dolls watch snt

    Meet Bettina Dorfmann, the Barbie superfan with record-breaking collection of 18,500 Barbie dolls (WATCH)

    Daring daylight heist: Armed gang robs luxury jewellery store Piaget of millions in Paris snt

    Daring daylight heist: Armed gang robs luxury jewellery store Piaget of millions in Paris

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat' AJR

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat'

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film vma

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held anr

    Shame for Kerala: US woman sexually assaulted in Kollam by serving alcohol; 2 held

    Who was Nitin Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio RBA

    Who was Nitin Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details AJR

    Nuh violence: Over 80 arrested, 44 FIRs registered in Haryana communal clashes; check details

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India crush West Indies by 200 runs in spectacular series win osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India crush West Indies by 200 runs in spectacular series win

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon