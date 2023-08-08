WATCH: Brazilian man drinks beer as he allows 11-year-old son to fly before crash; shocking video goes viral

A deeply unsettling video has emerged on social media, revealing a Brazilian man engaging in reckless behavior as he permits his 11-year-old son to operate his private plane while consuming alcohol. As reported by Express.co.uk, this disturbing video is believed to have been captured shortly before the father-son duo met their untimely demise in a fatal plane crash.

Tragedy struck on July 29 when Garon Maia, a 42-year-old researcher, and his young son Francisco Maia lost their lives as their twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed into a densely wooded area. The circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident have prompted a thorough investigation, with authorities striving to determine whether the video holds any connection to the crash.

The footage in question portrays Maia visibly consuming a bottle of beer, all the while allowing his adolescent son to assume control of the aircraft. Disturbingly, he is witnessed providing instructions to the young boy on how to operate the plane and acquainting him with the intricate controls of the aircraft.

While the precise timing of the video's recording remains uncertain, investigators have emphasized its significance in shedding light on Maia's attitude toward safety – an aspect that is now under intense scrutiny. Complicating matters further, investigators are diligently working to establish whether Francisco Maia was at the helm of the plane during the tragic crash.

A local Brazilian news outlet reported that Maia's ill-fated journey commenced from a family-owned farm in the city of Nova Conquista, situated in Rondônia. The flight involved a stopover at an airport in Vilhena to refuel before embarking on the intended return journey to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. This was a poignant effort to reunite Francisco with his mother and facilitate his school attendance.

The heart-wrenching incident's ramifications extended beyond the initial tragedy. Overwhelmed by grief, Ana Pridonik, Maia's wife, succumbed to suicide mere hours after her husband and stepson were laid to rest on August 1. The harrowing turn of events underscores the profound emotional toll exacted by the loss.

In accordance with Brazilian aviation regulations, piloting an airplane is exclusively sanctioned for individuals aged 18 and above, who have fulfilled high school requirements and completed registration with the National Civil Aviation Agency.

This heartrending tale serves as a sobering reminder of the critical importance of responsible conduct in aviation and the enduring impact of decisions made in the face of tragedy. As investigators delve into the circumstances surrounding this poignant loss, the story resonates as a poignant cautionary tale with far-reaching implications.