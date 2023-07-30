Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Black bear takes a dip in backyard pool to beat the heat in US; video goes viral

    Viral video shows a black bear cooling off in a swimming pool amid a heatwave, sparking discussions on wildlife and climate change.

    WATCH Black bear takes a dip in backyard pool to beat the heat in US; video goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    A heartwarming video of a black bear seeking respite from the scorching heat by taking a dip in a backyard swimming pool has gone viral on the internet. The Burbank Police Department shared this delightful clip on their Instagram handle, capturing the attention of netizens. As severe heatwaves grip parts of the United States, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, this video brought a smile to many faces. The video showcases a grizzly bear taking a break from the heat and joyfully splashing around in the pool to cool off.

    In their Instagram post, the police department mentioned that they responded to reports of the bear being spotted in a hillside neighborhood in Burbank. Afterward, the bear decided to take a refreshing dip in the pool to beat the heat. The adorable sight of the bear enjoying its swim quickly gained popularity and garnered over 25,000 views on the platform along with several comments.

    The police department wrote, "This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."

    Among the comments, one user humorously suggested offering the bear a beer or something, jesting about the bear's manners as an esteemed guest in the pool. Another user expressed concern about climate change and suggested that providing pools to bears might be a compassionate gesture given the impact of carbon emissions on weather temperatures.

    However, not all comments were lighthearted. One user expressed concern about the invasion of privacy, urging others to leave the bear alone. Another user empathized with the bear's desire to stay cool in the heat and urged people not to harm it, emphasizing the need for kindness.

    The viral video not only brought attention to the bear's charming escapade but also sparked various discussions about wildlife, climate change, and human interactions with animals in their natural habitats.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
