Washington: Hindu Americans organise car rally to celebrate upcoming Ram Temple inauguration (WATCH)

Members of the Hindu American community organised a car rally to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several community members on Saturday afternoon gathered at the Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Ayodhya Way, near Frederick City Maryland.

Members of the Indian diaspora on Saturday organised a car rally in a suburb of Washington DC to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several members of the Hindu American community gathered at the Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Ayodhya Way, near Frederick City Maryland. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024. The rally, the organisers said, started the month-long celebrations of the Ram Mandir in India.

“After 500 years of struggle by Hindus, Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir is being inaugurated and so we are organising a historic celebration of the same in the Washington, DC area on January 20 next year with about 1,000 American Hindu families,” said Mahendra Sapa, the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America DC chapter. Sapa was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further said the celebration will include Ram Leela, stories of Shri Ram, Hindu prayers to Shri Ram, bhajans (devotional songs) to Bhagawan Shri Ram and his family.

Premkumar Swaminathan, a co-organizer and prominent member of the Tamil Hindu community in the area, performed a hymn honouring Lord Shri Rama in Tamil and extended invites to all families for both the January 20 celebration in the USA and the official inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22 of the next year.

Other organisers discussed the significance of Bhagawan Shri Ram, who serves as an inspiration to Hindus worldwide, in Kannada, Telugu, and other languages. The rally organiser Krishna Gudipati invited all devotees of Shri Ram to celebrate the Ayodhya Mandir with a bigger car and motorbike rally.

A Supreme Court verdict in 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a city situated on the banks of the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh.