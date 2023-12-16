Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid regional tensions; check details

The assault resulted in the tragic loss of as many as 11 security personnel, with several others wounded. A state funeral held in Rask honored these fallen individuals, while clashes following the attack claimed the lives of two militants affiliated with the Jaish al-Adl group.

Amid heightened tensions, Iran's official Irna news agency reported the execution of a Mossad agent, a member of Israel's intelligence service, without disclosing the individual's identity. The report accused the agent of collaborating with foreign services, specifically the Mossad, gathering classified information and providing documents to foreign entities, allegedly to propagate anti-Islamic Republic sentiments.

Details regarding the arrest timeline were unspecified, but reports indicated that an appeal had been denied, leading to the execution. The secretive act occurred in Zahedan, a jail situated in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, coinciding with a recent assault by Baluch militants on a local police station.

Sistan-Baluchestan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has persistently witnessed confrontations between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants. The province, primarily Sunni in population, stands in stark contrast to Iran's Shia-majority demographics, adding complexity to the region's internal dynamics.

