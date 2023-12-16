Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid regional tensions; check details

    The assault resulted in the tragic loss of as many as 11 security personnel, with several others wounded. A state funeral held in Rask honored these fallen individuals, while clashes following the attack claimed the lives of two militants affiliated with the Jaish al-Adl group.

    Iran executes alleged Mossad agent amid regional tensions; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 7:32 PM IST

    Amid heightened tensions, Iran's official Irna news agency reported the execution of a Mossad agent, a member of Israel's intelligence service, without disclosing the individual's identity. The report accused the agent of collaborating with foreign services, specifically the Mossad, gathering classified information and providing documents to foreign entities, allegedly to propagate anti-Islamic Republic sentiments.

    Details regarding the arrest timeline were unspecified, but reports indicated that an appeal had been denied, leading to the execution. The secretive act occurred in Zahedan, a jail situated in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, coinciding with a recent assault by Baluch militants on a local police station.

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage

    The assault resulted in the tragic loss of as many as 11 security personnel, with several others wounded. A state funeral held in Rask honored these fallen individuals, while clashes following the attack claimed the lives of two militants affiliated with the Jaish al-Adl group.

    Sistan-Baluchestan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has persistently witnessed confrontations between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants. The province, primarily Sunni in population, stands in stark contrast to Iran's Shia-majority demographics, adding complexity to the region's internal dynamics.

    Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 hostages killed by Israeli soldier were 'mistakenly identified as a threat'

    3 hostages killed by Israeli soldier were 'mistakenly identified as a threat'

    Kuwait Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details AJR

    Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage AJR

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH) snt

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH)

    Canada Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details AJR

    Canada: Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details

    Recent Stories

    Union Minister G kishan reddy writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims anr

    Union Minister writes to Kerala CM seeking adequate facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Do not come to Ayodhya; go to a temple nearest to you Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai

    'Do not come to Ayodhya on January 22; go to a temple nearest to you...' Ram Mandir Trust Secy Champat Rai

    Dietary fibre to anti-oxidant properties: 7 health benefits of Corn ATG EAI

    Dietary fibre to anti-oxidant properties: 7 health benefits of Corn

    Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most searched travel destinations ATG

    Year Ender 2023: Top 10 most searched travel destinations

    PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states, praises self-reliant women AJR

    PM Modi launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states, praises self-reliant women

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon