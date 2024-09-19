Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brutal knife attack! 10-year-old Japanese student, en route to school, stabbed to death in Southern China

    A horrifying incident unfolded in southern China, where a 10-year-old Japanese student tragically succumbed to fatal injuries after being brutally stabbed by a man while en route to school.

    Brutal knife attack! 10-year-old Japanese student stabbed to d eath in Southern China shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 7:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    A horrifying incident unfolded in southern China, where a 10-year-old Japanese student tragically succumbed to fatal injuries after being brutally stabbed by a man while en route to school. The shocking event occurred just outside the Shenzhen Japanese School, leaving both the Japanese and Chinese communities in mourning. Japanese government officials are now pressing Beijing for a detailed account of the stabbing and demanding swift "preventive measures" to safeguard against future tragedies. A suspect has already been taken into custody, but the motive for the attack remains shrouded in mystery.

    Yoko Kamikawa, Japan's foreign minister, expressed her profound sorrow over the loss, calling the boy’s death "extremely regrettable." She emphasized the particular poignancy of the tragedy, given the heightened calls for caution around the anniversary of Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s. In response, Kamikawa has called for a review of safety protocols at Japanese schools throughout China and has urged the Chinese government to provide clarity on the incident while taking every possible action to prevent further violence.

    Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the young student was attacked approximately 200 meters (220 yards) from the school’s gate. “The attacker was arrested on site. The case is still being further investigated,” Lin disclosed during a daily briefing, but offered no additional insight into the assailant's motive.

    Also read: Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    Not the first incident

    This is not the first such alarming act of violence. In June, a knife attack at a school bus stop in Suzhou claimed the life of a Chinese national who bravely intervened, while a Japanese mother and child were also injured. That same month, another chilling incident occurred in Jilin, where a Chinese man stabbed four US university instructors in a public park, injuring a Chinese passerby who attempted to help.

    The Japanese embassy swiftly issued a warning to Japanese citizens living in China, urging them to remain vigilant in light of these recent knife attacks. The Japanese consulate in Guangzhou, responsible for overseeing Shenzhen, has also implored local authorities to take every measure possible to ensure the safety of expatriates and prevent such heinous acts from happening again.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Device explosions rock Lebanon: Did Israel use shell companies to booby-trap Hezbollah pagers snt

    Device explosions rock Lebanon: Did Israel use shell companies to booby-trap Hezbollah pagers?

    Hate is not the answer US lawmaker Tom Suozzi highlights namaste's value to decry BAPS Temple vandalism in NY (WATCH) snt

    'Hate is not the answer': US lawmaker highlights namaste's value to decry BAPS Temple vandalism in NY (WATCH)

    Pakistan Congress NC alliance on same page Khawaja Asif's Article 370 restoration remark sparks row WATCH snt

    'On same page': Pak Defence Minister backs Congress-NC alliance on Article 370 restoration, BJP reacts (WATCH)

    Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions: Japan firm Icom says production of handheld radios used stopped 10 years ago snt

    Lebanon walkie-talkie explosions: Japan firm Icom says production of handheld radios used stopped 10 years ago

    Hezbollah device explosions rock Lebanon: After pagers & walkie-talkies, could smartphones be next target snt

    Hezbollah device explosions rock Lebanon: After pagers & walkie-talkies, could smartphones be next target?

    Recent Stories

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 5 cars under Rs 15 Lakh in India for 2024 gcw

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 5 cars under Rs 15 Lakh in India for 2024

    Tirupati Tirumala darshan tickets for December available from September 19; Step-by-step guide to book it gcw

    Tirupati Tirumala darshan tickets available from September 19; Step-by-step guide to book it

    How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan RKK

    How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan

    How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan RKK

    How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan

    When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Georgina Rodriguez reveals on Netflix show 'I Am Georgina' RBA

    When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Georgina Rodriguez reveals on Netflix show 'I Am Georgina'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon