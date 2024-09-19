Brutal knife attack! 10-year-old Japanese student, en route to school, stabbed to death in Southern China

A horrifying incident unfolded in southern China, where a 10-year-old Japanese student tragically succumbed to fatal injuries after being brutally stabbed by a man while en route to school.

A horrifying incident unfolded in southern China, where a 10-year-old Japanese student tragically succumbed to fatal injuries after being brutally stabbed by a man while en route to school. The shocking event occurred just outside the Shenzhen Japanese School, leaving both the Japanese and Chinese communities in mourning. Japanese government officials are now pressing Beijing for a detailed account of the stabbing and demanding swift "preventive measures" to safeguard against future tragedies. A suspect has already been taken into custody, but the motive for the attack remains shrouded in mystery.

Yoko Kamikawa, Japan's foreign minister, expressed her profound sorrow over the loss, calling the boy’s death "extremely regrettable." She emphasized the particular poignancy of the tragedy, given the heightened calls for caution around the anniversary of Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s. In response, Kamikawa has called for a review of safety protocols at Japanese schools throughout China and has urged the Chinese government to provide clarity on the incident while taking every possible action to prevent further violence.

Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the young student was attacked approximately 200 meters (220 yards) from the school’s gate. “The attacker was arrested on site. The case is still being further investigated,” Lin disclosed during a daily briefing, but offered no additional insight into the assailant's motive.

Also read: Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

Not the first incident

This is not the first such alarming act of violence. In June, a knife attack at a school bus stop in Suzhou claimed the life of a Chinese national who bravely intervened, while a Japanese mother and child were also injured. That same month, another chilling incident occurred in Jilin, where a Chinese man stabbed four US university instructors in a public park, injuring a Chinese passerby who attempted to help.

The Japanese embassy swiftly issued a warning to Japanese citizens living in China, urging them to remain vigilant in light of these recent knife attacks. The Japanese consulate in Guangzhou, responsible for overseeing Shenzhen, has also implored local authorities to take every measure possible to ensure the safety of expatriates and prevent such heinous acts from happening again.

Latest Videos