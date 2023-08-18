War-scarred Gaza finds furry respite in its first cat cafe - WATCH

Amid the trials and challenges of daily life in the blockaded territory of the Gaza Strip, a unique and heartwarming initiative has emerged. A cat cafe named Meow Cat Cafe, recently opened in Gaza City, aims to bring a moment of cheer and relief to Palestinian residents through the soothing company of feline companions.

Owner Nehma Maabad, aged 50, envisioned the Meow Cat Cafe as a place of refuge from the psychological stress of daily life. For her, cats are a source of comfort, offering solace amidst the turmoil. With this sentiment in mind, she embarked on a project that combines serving people with the therapeutic presence of cats.

The cafe features a carefully curated space to ensure the cats' comfort and enjoyment. Wooden platforms covered in astroturf provide playful spaces for the felines to explore and relax. The walls are adorned with feline murals and portraits, creating an environment that is both inviting and delightful.

While cat cafes are a growing global trend, the circumstances in Gaza lend a unique context. The territory has grappled with a prolonged Israeli blockade since 2007, and the scars of past conflicts are evident across the city. Meow Cat Cafe emerges as a small beacon of positivity in this challenging environment.

Customers visiting the cafe pay nearly 10 shekels ($2.65) per hour to spend quality time with the cats. This fee not only covers the cost of food for the felines but also contributes to their costly veterinary bills. The affordable pricing makes the cafe accessible to residents seeking a momentary escape from the stresses of life.

The Meow Cat Cafe has garnered attention and appreciation from customers like Manar Abu Samra, who found the idea to be both wonderful and unusual. With cats being a rare sight as pets in Gaza, the cafe's offerings are seen as refreshing and valuable, providing an opportunity for residents to experience the companionship and joy that cats bring.

Nehma Maabad's intention in creating the cafe was to blend the simple pleasure of a cup of coffee with the therapeutic joy of interacting with cats. The cafe's ambiance serves as a reminder that a playful cat's companionship can bring smiles, momentarily easing the pressures of life and offering a haven of happiness amidst adversity.