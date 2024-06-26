Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karachi grapples with mysterious deaths; 22 bodies found across city

    According to the Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit organization in Pakistan, three of the recently found bodies are suspected to be of drug addicts, based on initial assessments. Despite concerted efforts by volunteers, none of the 22 bodies have been identified thus far.

    Karachi grapples with mysterious deaths; 22 bodies found across city AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    The city of Karachi is facing a troubling surge in unidentified bodies, with the count now reaching 22 as reported on Wednesday (June 26). The discovery of five new bodies on Tuesday has added to concerns over unexplained deaths in various parts of the metropolis.

    According to the Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit organization in Pakistan, three of the recently found bodies are suspected to be of drug addicts, based on initial assessments. Despite concerted efforts by volunteers, none of the 22 bodies have been identified thus far.

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges

    On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Chhipa Welfare Association said that volunteers recovered five bodies from different areas of Karachi the previous day, with three showing signs of drug addiction. "Unfortunately, none of the bodies have been identified yet," the spokesperson lamented.

    Reports confirm that the organization, known for its ambulance services across Karachi, has now dealt with a total of 22 unidentified bodies, all of which remain unclaimed by any relatives.

    These deaths coincide with a severe heatwave gripping Karachi, resulting in several hospitalizations due to heatstroke. The combination of extreme weather and drug use has amplified health risks, particularly among vulnerable populations like drug addicts.

    Meanwhile, in a separate incident highlighhting Karachi's drug crisis, a senior citizen was brutally attacked by a group of drug users outside his home after confronting them about their activities. This incident sheds light on the growing menace of drug abuse in Pakistan, particularly the rising use of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," among the younger demographic.

    After CBI arrest, Arvind Kejriwal complains of uneasiness in court due to low sugar level

    Ice is notorious for its highly addictive properties and devastating impact on individuals and communities. Its affordability and perceived effects as a stimulant have made it increasingly popular among young Pakistanis, contributing to broader societal challenges linked to substance abuse.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Canberra after US deal, reunites with family amid cheers (WATCH) snt

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Canberra after US deal, reunites with family amid cheers (WATCH)

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges AJR

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH) snt

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH)

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Dubai businessman lays stacks of money for girlfriend to walk on, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Patient remains awake during surgery watches his own kidney transplant says it was pretty cool gcw

    Patient remains awake during surgery, watches his own kidney transplant, says it was ‘pretty cool’

    Recent Stories

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Canberra after US deal, reunites with family amid cheers (WATCH) snt

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lands in Canberra after US deal, reunites with family amid cheers (WATCH)

    Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court rejects ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in Holenarasipur rape case

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Breakup? Couple call it QUITS after 3 years RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Breakup? Couple call it QUITS after 3 years

    From posts to profits: 7 ways to make money on Instagram AJR

    From posts to profits: 7 ways to make money on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon