Karachi grapples with mysterious deaths; 22 bodies found across city

The city of Karachi is facing a troubling surge in unidentified bodies, with the count now reaching 22 as reported on Wednesday (June 26). The discovery of five new bodies on Tuesday has added to concerns over unexplained deaths in various parts of the metropolis.

According to the Chhipa Welfare Association, a non-profit organization in Pakistan, three of the recently found bodies are suspected to be of drug addicts, based on initial assessments. Despite concerted efforts by volunteers, none of the 22 bodies have been identified thus far.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Chhipa Welfare Association said that volunteers recovered five bodies from different areas of Karachi the previous day, with three showing signs of drug addiction. "Unfortunately, none of the bodies have been identified yet," the spokesperson lamented.

Reports confirm that the organization, known for its ambulance services across Karachi, has now dealt with a total of 22 unidentified bodies, all of which remain unclaimed by any relatives.

These deaths coincide with a severe heatwave gripping Karachi, resulting in several hospitalizations due to heatstroke. The combination of extreme weather and drug use has amplified health risks, particularly among vulnerable populations like drug addicts.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident highlighhting Karachi's drug crisis, a senior citizen was brutally attacked by a group of drug users outside his home after confronting them about their activities. This incident sheds light on the growing menace of drug abuse in Pakistan, particularly the rising use of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," among the younger demographic.

Ice is notorious for its highly addictive properties and devastating impact on individuals and communities. Its affordability and perceived effects as a stimulant have made it increasingly popular among young Pakistanis, contributing to broader societal challenges linked to substance abuse.

