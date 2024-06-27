Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russia train accident: 70 injured as nine bogies overturn into Komi river (WATCH)

    Eyewitnesses and video footage from the scene showed passengers being rescued through the shattered windows of the overturned carriages and led away from the wreckage. The derailed carriages were seen lying on their sides along the edge of the railbed.

    Russia train accident: 70 injured as nine bogies overturn into Komi river (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    A passenger train was on Wednesday derailed in Russia's far northern Komi region, causing significant injuries and overturning multiple carriages. The Komi regional governor, Vladimir Uyba, reported that 70 passengers were injured in the incident, with at least nine carriages leaving the rails near the town of Inta.

    In a message on the Telegram app, Governor Uyba reportedly specified that 20 passengers sustained injuries, three of whom are in serious condition. The train had 215 passengers on board at the time of the derailment. Authorities, including the Investigative Committee, confirmed that there were no fatalities in the accident.

    Karachi grapples with mysterious deaths; 22 bodies found across city

    Eyewitnesses and video footage from the scene showed passengers being rescued through the shattered windows of the overturned carriages and led away from the wreckage.

    The derailed carriages were seen lying on their sides along the edge of the railbed.

    Emergency services and police reported that the injuries ranged from fractures and bruises to cuts and head trauma. Officials dispatched two auxiliary trains and investigators to assist in the evacuation and investigation efforts.

    The affected area is characterized by dense forests and swamps, complicating the rescue operations.

    Initial reports suggest that recent floods may have eroded the railbed, contributing to the derailment. TASS news agency cited police sources indicating that the compromised railbed's safety standards were under scrutiny.

    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH)

    The train was traveling from Vorkuta, a mining town just above the Arctic Circle, to Novorossiysk, a Black Sea port in southern Russia. As investigations continue, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of the rail line and providing support to the injured passengers.

