The US-Israel-Iran war has spread to 13 countries within three weeks, with over 2,100 recorded strike events. Tehran remains the hardest hit, while Iran has expanded retaliation across Israel and Gulf nations. Attacks near key oil routes and energy sites have pushed global oil prices higher.

As the the war between the United States, Israel and Iran enters Day 19, the fighting is still spreading across the region. While the number of daily attacks has slightly reduced, the conflict is reaching more places and affecting more countries. Since February 28, conflict trackers have recorded a total of 2,178 strike events, as quoted by an India Today analysis report. This includes 1,394 US-Israeli strikes and 784 retaliatory attacks by Iran and its allies. On March 17, there were 63 recorded strike events by US and Israeli forces inside Iran. In response, Iran and its allies carried out 37 retaliatory attacks across Israel and other parts of West Asia. Even though the daily numbers are lower than earlier peaks, the war is clearly growing in size and impact.

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How strike events are counted

The data comes from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). It tracks 'strike events' rather than each individual missile or bomb. A single event may include several strikes at the same place on the same day. The count also includes:

Airstrikes

Drone attacks

Missile launches

Even intercepted attacks

Because of this, the numbers show patterns and spread of war rather than exact damage.

War spreads across 13 countries

In less than three weeks, the conflict has spread to 13 countries and territories. This shows how quickly a local war can become a regional crisis. Iran’s retaliation has not stayed limited to Israel. It has reached:

Gulf countries

Areas with US military bases

Key global energy routes

This wide spread is one of the biggest concerns for world leaders.

Tehran takes the heaviest blows

Iran’s capital, Tehran, has been hit the hardest. It has seen more than 460 recorded strike events, nearly one-third of all attacks on Iran. Another major target is Isfahan, a key industrial city. It is known for:

Nuclear research

Weapons development

Isfahan has recorded 35 strike events so far. Most attacks have focused on:

Western Iran

The capital region

Industrial and military zones

In contrast, eastern Iran has seen very few strikes.

Iran hits back across the Gulf

Iran’s response has been wide and strategic. It has targeted both Israel and countries linked to the US. Israel has faced the highest number of retaliatory attacks, with around 250 strike events. At the same time, Gulf countries have also been hit. These include:

Bahrain

Iraq

Kuwait

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Together, these countries have faced over 390 attacks. Among them:

The UAE has seen about 98 strikes

Iraq has seen around 74

These countries host US troops and major energy facilities, making them key targets.

A second front opens in Lebanon

The conflict has now opened another front in Lebanon. Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has launched rockets into northern Israel. This happened after reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader had been killed in earlier strikes. In response, Israel has:

Carried out airstrikes on Beirut

Sent ground forces into southern Lebanon

Cities like Beirut and Damascus have also been hit, increasing fears of a wider regional war.

Why oil prices are rising

The war is now affecting global energy markets. Key reasons include:

Attacks near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil terminal

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Strikes on gas infrastructure like South Pars

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil routes. A large part of global oil supply passes through it. Because of these risks:

Brent crude has crossed $108 per barrel

US oil prices are nearing $98 per barrel

Even small disruptions here can affect fuel prices worldwide.

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Strait of Hormuz becomes a key concern

The Strait of Hormuz is now at the centre of global concern. Iran has effectively restricted movement through the strait. This has led to:

Fears of oil shortages

Higher shipping costs

Rising fuel prices

NATO countries are now discussing ways to reopen this route safely.

Attacks on energy and infrastructure

Recent strikes have targeted major energy facilities. One major flashpoint is the South Pars gas field, which is linked to Qatar’s North Field. Attacks here are risky because:

It is one of the largest gas reserves in the world

It supplies energy to many countries

Qatar has called these attacks 'dangerous and irresponsible'. Iran has warned it may target more energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Nuclear plant incident raises alarm

Iran reported a strike on its only working nuclear power plant. Thankfully, no damage was reported. However, the incident has raised global concern. International Atomic Energy Agency is closely monitoring the situation.

Russia, which helped build the plant, called the attack 'unacceptable'.

Targeted killings increase tensions

The war has also seen high-profile killings. Iran confirmed the death of intelligence chief Esmail Khatib in a strike. Israel had earlier claimed responsibility. Another senior figure, Ali Larijani, was also reported killed. Iran has promised strong retaliation. Such killings increase anger and make peace talks harder.

Impact on civilians

Civilians are also facing the effects of the war.

In Israel:

Missile attacks have killed at least 14 people

In Lebanon:

Airstrikes in Beirut have killed civilians

In Iraq:

Power supply is affected due to gas disruptions

In Iran:

Funerals are being held for top leaders

Even sports teams are affected. Members of Iran’s women’s football team returned home after seeking asylum abroad.

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Global reactions and concerns

Countries around the world are reacting with concern. Germany has said it would have advised against starting the war. Russia has criticised the killing of Iranian leaders.

Sweden has protested after one of its citizens was executed in Iran for alleged spying. Leaders fear the conflict could:

Spread further

Disrupt global trade

Increase energy prices

No clear path to peace

After nearly three weeks, there is still no clear sign of peace. There are:

No active talks

No ceasefire plans

No diplomatic breakthrough

At the same time:

Targets are expanding

Attacks are spreading

Economic impact is growing

Iran has warned that the effects of the war will be felt worldwide.

Why this war matters globally

This conflict is not limited to one region. It matters because:

The Middle East produces about one-third of the world’s oil

Major shipping routes are affected

Many global powers are indirectly involved

Even countries far away may feel the impact through:

Higher fuel prices

Economic slowdown

Supply chain disruptions

Experts say the situation remains very unstable. Possible scenarios include:

Further escalation across more countries

Direct clashes between bigger powers

Continued attacks on energy infrastructure

If the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, global oil prices may rise further. A diplomatic solution is still possible, but it may take time.

(With inputs from agencies)