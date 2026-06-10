BLF chief Dr Allah Nazar Baloch slammed Pakistan's policies in PoJK, backing the resistance movement. He stated oppressed nations can't be silenced by force, adding the Kashmiri struggle reflects their demand for fundamental rights and self-determination.

The chief of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Dr Allah Nazar Baloch, has strongly criticised Pakistan's policies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), arguing that the growing resistance movement in the region demonstrates that oppressed nations cannot be silenced through force and coercion, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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'Kashmir enjoys freedom only in name'

According to The Balochistan Post, Dr Baloch stated that the ongoing struggle by Kashmiris reflects their demand for fundamental rights, self-determination, and freedom from what he described as Pakistan's domination. He asserted that the Pakistani state has increasingly relied on repression to suppress dissent but has failed to extinguish popular demands for political and economic rights.

BLF chief challenged Pakistan's portrayal of the so-called "Azad Kashmir," claiming that the region enjoys freedom only in name while remaining under the illegal control of authorities in Islamabad. He alleged that key decisions affecting the territory are made by bureaucrats and officials in the federal capital rather than by representatives chosen by the Kashmiri people.

'Pak's federal structure used for Punjab's dominance'

Dr Baloch further argued that Pakistan's federal structure has been used to maintain the dominance of Punjab over smaller nationalities and regions. He claimed that the use of force against demonstrators and political activists in Kashmir reflects the insecurity of a state struggling to maintain authority over populations seeking greater autonomy and political rights.

Call for solidarity among oppressed nations

He stated that no nation can remain under imposed control indefinitely and maintained that resistance against external domination is a legitimate right of oppressed peoples. He expressed support for movements advocating sovereignty and self-rule, describing them as part of a broader struggle against political subjugation, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The BLF leader also extended solidarity to Kashmiris, Pashtuns, and Sindhis, stating that their political aspirations deserve international attention and support. He called on oppressed nations to stand together and back one another's struggles, while emphasising that the Baloch people view themselves as partners in what he described as a shared fight for freedom, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)