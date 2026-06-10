A stitched video of a gorilla, supposedly named Kiyomasa, has gone viral across social media. The clip, showing him being chased by a female and then sitting alone looking contemplative, has sparked a hilarious fictional narrative of a 'marital crisis' online, with users projecting human relationship dynamics onto the primate.

If you've been scrolling through your social media feeds lately, you've probably come across the newest relatable image on the internet: a very introspective and depressed gorilla who appears to be reviewing every decision he has ever made in life. A hilarious video package has gone viral across platforms, split into two distinctly chaotic parts. A frenzied film of a male gorilla being violently driven out of an enclosure by a clearly enraged female gorilla is shown in the first half. A slow, dramatic view of a gorilla sitting by himself on the grass with his chin resting on his fist and gazing blankly into the middle distance while experiencing profound, existential sorrow is shown in the second part.

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Despite the fact that eagle-eyed internet users quickly added that the video had two different origins and had been stitched together, the fictional narrative of “Kiyomasa’s marital crisis" was far too good for the internet to ignore. Within hours, people began projecting hilariously realistic human relationship dynamics onto the moody primate, turning the comment area into a comedy goldmine.

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Social Media Can't Keep Calm

The general consensus on the internet was that this gorilla resembled a spouse who had just lost a heated quarrel in the living room and had been sent to the garden to reflect on his actions. Here is how internet users responded to the week's most popular meme, from interpreting his body language to speculating about his next move:

A user said, "Bro just gave us 10 years worth of new meme reactions". Another said, “He’s replaying the argument and coming up with perfect responses 3 hours too late. 💀”

“If I walk back to the nest with a peace offering banana, will she accept it, or will she throw it at my head?'"

The commentary reached peak hilarity when users started calculating the fictional legal and financial ramifications of Kiyomasa’s domestic dispute. As one user wrote, “Divorce? Alimony? Who gets the kids? Do I really have to start dating again at this age?"