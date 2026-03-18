Pakistan has cancelled its March 23 Republic Day parade due to a worsening fuel crisis caused by disrupted oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Rising import costs, fuel shortages and inflation forced the government to adopt austerity steps, including fewer public events. Celebrations will now be simple.

Pakistan has cancelled its Republic Day parade and major celebrations due to a deepening energy crisis. The government said the March 23 event will now be observed in a simple way, without the usual military display, according to a report by Arab News. The decision comes as fuel shortages and rising costs continue to affect daily life across the country.

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Energy crisis linked to global tensions

The crisis has been triggered by disruptions in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. This key route is used to transport a large share of the world’s oil. Ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have affected supply, causing sharp price rises.

Pakistan depends heavily on imported fuel. Around 85 to 99 percent of its crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passes through this route. With the supply chain disturbed for over a week, the country is facing serious shortages.

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Government announces austerity measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said the parade and all related events have been cancelled as part of austerity measures. Officials said the day will still be marked, but with “simplicity and dignity”.

The government has also introduced steps to reduce fuel use. These include a four-day work week, work-from-home policies, and online classes. Ministers and lawmakers are facing salary cuts, and foreign travel has been limited to essential trips in economy class. Authorities have also been asked to closely monitor fuel reserves. Reports suggest Pakistan currently has only around 11 days of crude oil and nine days of LPG left.

A rare break from tradition

Pakistan Day is one of the country’s most important national events. It marks the 1940 Lahore Resolution, which led to the creation of Pakistan. The country officially became a republic on March 23, 1956.

Each year, the day is celebrated with a grand military parade in Islamabad. The event usually includes gun salutes, aircraft fly-pasts, and displays by the armed forces.

Cancelling the parade is a rare move and shows how serious the current crisis has become.

Rising costs and economic pressure

The energy crisis is also putting heavy pressure on Pakistan’s economy. The country’s monthly fuel import bill could rise sharply from about $1.7 billion to between $3.5 and $4.5 billion.

LNG shortages have forced the country to look for alternative fuels. Power cuts and rationing are also being considered in some areas. Inflation has already increased, making daily life more difficult for many people. Higher fuel prices affect transport, food costs, and electricity bills.

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Impact on overseas workers and remittances

The crisis may also affect remittances, which are a key source of income for Pakistan. More than 4.7 million Pakistanis live and work in Gulf countries. If the regional crisis continues, it could impact their jobs and earnings.

This would further strain Pakistan’s economy, which is already facing challenges.

Simple celebrations planned

Despite the cancellation of large events, the government has said Pakistan Day will still be observed with respect. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will take place, and officials have been told to ensure the importance of the day is maintained.