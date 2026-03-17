A Nowruz greeting video posted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked online debate, with some users claiming it may be AI-generated. While many questioned visual and audio details, others supported the message and welcomed the outreach to Iranians. The video has also fuelled unverified rumours and conspiracy theories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video on his X account wishing the people of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The video was shared with a caption describing it as his greetings to Iranians. In the message, he appeared to address the people directly, sending wishes and speaking about peace. However, soon after it was posted, the video began trending for reasons beyond the message itself.

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AI rumours and conspiracy claims spread

A section of users on X began questioning the authenticity of the video. Some claimed it looked like it was created using artificial intelligence. Several users pointed to small details. One user said the shadow on a flag was moving in a different direction. Another asked why a ring was not visible at one point in the video. Others claimed the voice sounded unusual or “like AI”.

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Some posts even suggested that repeated videos were being shared to prove that Netanyahu is alive, hinting at unverified conspiracy theories about his health or status. These claims remain unproven and there is no official confirmation supporting such rumours.

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Mixed reactions from users

The response online was divided. While many questioned the video, others reacted positively to the message. Some users welcomed the gesture and wished him back, sharing Nowruz greetings and expressing hope for peace between people. A few posts praised the message, saying it reached out to the people rather than the government.

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At the same time, some comments mocked the situation, calling it a “ghost video” or joking about checking details like facial features or movements.

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Others were more critical, directly attacking the leader or questioning why he was not addressing the public in a live setting.

Calls for verification grow

As the debate continued, some users asked for experts to verify the video instead of spreading guesses. A few pointed out that earlier videos had also faced similar scrutiny and should be checked carefully.

The situation shows how quickly online platforms can turn a simple message into a wider debate, especially when rumours and conspiracy theories are already circulating.

There has been no official response addressing the AI claims linked to this video so far. The discussion continues online, with people analysing small details and sharing different views.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of trust in digital content, where even official messages can be questioned in the age of advanced technology.

Rumours about Netanyahu online

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been at the centre of viral rumours on social media claiming he had died or was assassinated. These claims gained traction after users questioned videos of him, alleging they were created using artificial intelligence.

In an indirect response, Netanyahu has shared multiple videos on X in an apparent move 'to prove he is alive'. In one clip, he was seen drinking coffee and showing his five fingers, addressing claims that an earlier video showed 'six fingers', which is a common sign people link with AI-generated content.

He also posted another video interacting with people, further trying to dismiss the rumours.

Ambassador dismisses AI claims

Reuven Azar strongly rejected the rumours. He confirmed that Netanyahu is “very much alive” and said he had personally seen him recently. Azar also clarified that the viral café video was real and not AI-generated. He warned that a lot of disinformation is being spread online regarding the issue.

PM’s office calls rumours fake

The Prime Minister’s office also issued a clear statement denying all claims. It said Netanyahu is “fine” and dismissed the rumours as “fake news”. This response came after media queries about viral posts suggesting the Israeli leader had been assassinated.

'Six-finger' claim fuels confusion

The rumours started after a video from a press conference went viral. Some users claimed they saw an extra finger on Netanyahu’s hand at one point, calling it an AI glitch. This led to widespread speculation and conspiracy theories, especially amid ongoing tensions involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

Despite official clarifications, the rumours continue to circulate online. The episode highlights how quickly misinformation can spread and how even real videos can be doubted in the age of AI.

(With inputs from agencies)