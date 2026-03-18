Joe Kent, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned in protest against the US war with Iran. He said Iran posed no immediate threat and accused officials and media of pushing the US into conflict. A former soldier and Gold Star husband, Kent cited personal loss in opposing the war.

Joe Kent, Joseph Clay Kent, is a US special forces and CIA veteran who served as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC). In this role, he worked under Tulsi Gabbard and advised the US government on counterterrorism threats. Kent is also a former Green Beret who served multiple combat tours. He later entered politics and ran twice for the US House of Representatives from Washington state with support from Donald Trump.

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Why did Joe Kent resign?

Kent resigned from his post in protest against the US role in the war with Iran. In his letter addressed to President Trump, he clearly said he could not support the conflict. “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” he wrote. He also claimed that Iran did not pose any immediate danger to the United States. In his letter, Kent made several strong claims:

He said the US entered the war due to pressure from Israel and its supporters in America

He accused some officials and media voices of spreading misinformation to push for war

He warned that the situation reminded him of the Iraq War, which he called a major mistake

He also said earlier US thinking had correctly seen Middle East wars as harmful, costing lives and money.

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Personal loss shapes his view

Kent spoke about his personal experience to explain his stand. His wife, Shannon, was a US soldier who died in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019. He said this loss made him strongly oppose sending more Americans into wars that do not clearly protect the country. He described himself as a 'Gold Star husband' and said such wars do not justify the loss of lives.

Reaction from US government

US President Trump criticised Kent after his resignation, calling him 'very weak on security' and saying it was 'a good thing that he’s out'. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected Kent’s claims. She said the US had strong evidence that Iran was planning an attack and that action was needed to protect American lives.

Political reactions

Mark Warner, a senior Democrat, said Kent’s overall record may be 'troubling' but agreed with his view on this issue. He stated there was no clear proof that Iran posed an immediate threat that justified war.

Kent is the first senior official from the Trump administration to step down over the Iran war. His resignation has raised serious questions about the reasons behind the conflict. His letter highlights deep divisions within the US system over foreign policy, especially on military action in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies)