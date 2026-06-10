Leaders from Israel, South Korea, and Ethiopia congratulate PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, celebrating the historic 12-year milestone and highlighting strong bilateral ties and India's global stature.

Leaders from across the world continue to extend wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes a historic 12-year tenure as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India.

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Global Leaders Offer Congratulations

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and highlighted the friendship which continues to grow stronger with each year.

In a post on X the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on this historic milestone as India's longest-serving Prime Minister. India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Wishing you continued success and looking forward to deepening the partnership between our two nations under his leadership."

Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on this historic milestone as India's longest-serving Prime Minister. India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Wishing you continued success and looking forward to deepening… pic.twitter.com/EiQgvNyutH — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2026

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung also extended greetings to PM Modi. He highlighted how Prime Minister Modi has led India's growth and development and played an important role in elevating India's stature in the international community. "I believe this achievement is a result that demonstrates the trust of the Indian people in your leadership", he said.

The South Korean President further noted, "In April, we gathered our intentions to further develop the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership and to jointly create a future of growth and innovation. Moving forward, I hope that together with you, we can build trust and friendship, and achieve tangible outcomes that our two countries' peoples can truly feel. I wholeheartedly wish for your good health and the happiness and prosperity of the Indian people."

모디 총리님, 세계 최대 민주주의 국가인 인도의 최장수 총리로 재임하게 되신 것을 진심으로 축하드립니다. 총리님께서는 오랜 시간 인도의 성장과 발전을 이끌며 국제사회에서 인도의 위상을 높이는 데 중요한 역할을 해오셨습니다. 이번 성취는 총리님의 리더십에 대한 인도 국민의 신뢰를… — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) June 10, 2026

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also congratulated PM Modi and noted how great strides has been made in his governance and vision from digital public infrastructure to rapid economic progress and becoming a sustained voice of the Global South.

He said, "I congratulate my elder brother and dear friend H.E @narendramodi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates as India's longest serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. His governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth resulting in rapid economic progress. He has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South."

I congratulate my elder brother and dear friend H.E @narendramodi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates as India’s longest serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest… — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) June 10, 2026

A Historic Milestone in Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. (ANI)