Global markets showed a calm mood on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve and its upcoming decision on interest rates. Stock markets rose in many regions, while oil prices moved up and down.

Traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. However, they are closely watching the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for signals about inflation and the impact of rising oil prices.

Other major central banks, including the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan, are also expected to keep borrowing costs steady.