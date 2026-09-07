A Colombian woman has turned her love of neighbourhood gossip into an unusual source of income. The 67-year-old woman charges people for the latest details about their neighbours' personal lives.

A 67-year-old Colombian entrepreneur, Miryam, has found an unconventional way to turn her lifelong fascination with gossip into a profitable business - one she claims has helped her buy two houses. In a recent interview shared by content creator Lady Daniella, Miryam explained how she transformed neighbourhood whispers, secret affairs and local rumours into a steady source of income.

The self-proclaimed professional chismosa — a Spanish term for a female gossip — says her business begins right outside her own home, where she strategically positions herself to catch the latest happenings in the neighbourhood.

"I love gossip," she says proudly.

Miryam reportedly charges between 5,000 and 10,000 Colombian pesos for less sensational pieces of information.

"A respected chismosa in the neighbourhood knows everything," she says in Spanish.

Miryam carries a notebook with her and records conversations she overhears, claiming the practice helps her remember details accurately and retain evidence to back up her stories.

"I can be here talking with you, but my little ears are well positioned to listen to what people are saying," she explains.

During a tour of her home, Miryam displayed a bulletin board covered with photographs and other material that she claims substantiate her gossip. Some of the images allegedly showed neighbours involved in extramarital relationships.

She also revealed that some people have allegedly paid her to keep their secrets under wraps.

"She gives me money so I won't tell him, and he gives me money so I won't tell his wife and children," she said, referring to the money some people allegedly pay her to keep their secrets.

Miryam recalled that her most expensive piece of gossip earned her 700,000 Colombian pesos. According to her account, the payment came from a man who was allegedly being unfaithful to his wife whenever she travelled.

Despite carving out a lucrative niche for herself, Miryam says her success has attracted imitators, with neighbours attempting to replicate her unusual business model.

Yet, she insists that she follows a personal code when dealing with sensitive information.

"I never say anything without evidence," she says, portraying herself less as a rumour-monger and more as an unofficial neighbourhood reporter.

She has earned the nickname "Queen of Gossip."

Miryam even showed viewers a large piggy bank stuffed with coins and banknotes, claiming it contains the earnings she makes from selling gossip during a typical week. She says the unconventional income stream has ultimately helped her purchase two homes.

Miryam revealed that she also meets friends at her second home to play Parcheesi and other board games — while naturally exchanging the latest neighbourhood updates.

For Miryam, gossip is more than a quirky pastime. She views it as a livelihood that has supported her lifestyle while potentially creating opportunities for others in her community.

"Gossip is my life; it runs through my blood," she says.

And she remains convinced that her unusual profession has no expiration date.

“Wherever you go, there's gossip, so it will never end.”

“In every respectable neighbourhood, there's a gossip, and if you don't know a gossip, then you are the gossip.”

"Gossip brings in money," Miryam says, offering a simple philosophy behind a business built on secrets, whispers and neighbourhood intrigue.