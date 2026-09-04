The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleges that security forces in Balochistan's Turbat imposed a curfew-like situation and used violence against civilians to provide VIP protocol for visiting TikTokers, disrupting hospitals and essential services.

Curfew in Turbat for TikTokers' VIP Protocol, Alleges Rights Group

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that security forces created a curfew-like situation in Balochistan's Turbat by restricting the movement of civilians for several hours to provide VIP protocol to TikTokers and content creators visiting the city from Islamabad. Taking to social media platform X, the BYC condemned the alleged restrictions and violence against civilians, saying, “Creating a curfew-like situation in Turbat for the VIP protocol of TikTokers and committing violence against citizens is highly condemnable.”

The rights group alleged that security forces arbitrarily closed roads in Turbat, disrupting the movement of thousands of people, including schoolchildren, patients, doctors, hospital staff and business owners. According to the BYC, the restrictions remained in place for several hours and caused difficulties for people trying to reach hospitals and other essential services.

Violence Against Civilians and Protests

The committee further claimed that when patients and senior doctors questioned the road closures, personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) allegedly resorted to violence. It alleged that a rifle was pointed at one doctor, who was threatened with being shot. The BYC also claimed that a pregnant woman was among those allegedly subjected to violence during the incident.

Following the alleged incident, the committee said, members of the public, patients and hospital staff at Turbat Teaching Hospital boycotted their duties in protest. They demanded an end to what they described as a “curfew-like situation” and called for action against officials allegedly involved in the incident.

Calls for Investigation and End to 'Fake Narratives'

The BYC also criticised what it described as efforts to promote “fake narratives” in Balochistan, alleging that resources were being spent for such purposes while ordinary citizens were facing restrictions on their basic freedom of movement. “Keeping civilian life in Balochistan under continuous restrictions and coercion in the name of security is unacceptable in any way,” the group said.

The committee urged the authorities to take immediate notice of the alleged incident and conduct a transparent investigation into the claims of violence against civilians. It also called for an end to what it described as curfew-like restrictions in the province.

Appealing to international human rights organisations, the BYC urged them to take note of what it alleged were coercive measures and rights violations against civilians in Balochistan and to seek accountability from the authorities.

The committee described the protest by residents and hospital staff in Turbat as a peaceful expression of opposition to alleged restrictions and urged people in Balochistan to continue raising their concerns through peaceful means.

(ANI)