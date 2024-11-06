US Elections 2024: Who is Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to US Congress?

Sarah McBride, Delaware State Senator, made history as the first openly transgender person elected to Congress, winning Delaware's U.S. House seat. A dedicated LGBTQ+ advocate, she raised over $3 million and defeated Republican John Whalen III, marking a milestone in representation.

US Elections 2024: Who is Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to US Congress?
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

In a historic moment, Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride won Delaware’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, making her the first openly transgender person elected to Congress. McBride, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate John Whalen III decisively in Tuesday’s election, marking a significant victory for LGBTQ+ representation.

McBride’s opponent, John Whalen III, is a retired construction company owner and former state police officer. He campaigned modestly, while McBride garnered substantial national support, raising over $3 million nationwide. McBride’s win also highlights her growing reputation as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, which first drew national attention in 2016 when she became the first openly transgender person to address a major political party convention at the Democratic National Convention.

After winning, McBride thanked her supporters, saying, "Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and values, I’m proud to be your next member of Congress," she posted on X, formerly Twitter. MSNBC and NBC News called the race, but the Associated Press hadn’t confirmed it yet.

McBride, 34, emphasized the importance of progressive values, advocating for reproductive rights, paid family leave, accessible childcare, affordable housing, and universal healthcare. She noted that her victory sends a message for a “democracy that is big enough for all of us.”

A series of groundbreaking achievements have marked McBride’s political journey. In addition to her time in the Delaware Senate, where she was also a historic first, she served as the national spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign. McBride has held various roles in public service, including positions in the offices of former Delaware Governor Jack Markell and the late Attorney General Beau Biden, as well as an internship in the Obama-Biden White House.

After securing her spot in the House, McBride expressed pride in Delaware’s progressive stance and its message of inclusivity. She previously defeated three Democratic candidates in the primary election, ultimately holding a significant lead over Whalen, with some polls showing her ahead by over 20 percentage points.

McBride’s win ensures that Delaware remains in Democratic hands, continuing a trend since 2010. Her election to Congress marks not only a milestone for LGBTQ+ rights but also for broader representation in the U.S. legislative landscape.

