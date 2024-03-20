US drops out of Top 20 happiest countries for first time in 20 years, ranks low among under-30s: Report

The United States experiences a sharp decline in happiness rankings, falling to 23rd place overall and 62nd among under-30s, as per the latest World Happiness Report. Millennials' declining well-being and loneliness trends reveal a concerning pattern, contrasting with older generations' higher life satisfaction levels globally.

In a stark revelation, the United States has witnessed a notable decline in its global happiness rankings, plunging from 15th to 23rd place, marking its lowest position since the initiation of the World Happiness Report by the United Nations in 2012.

This drop, encompassing 140 countries, reflects a negative trend in the nation's overall well-being. Of particular concern is the plummeting happiness levels among millennials in the US.

The report highlights that among individuals under 30, the US ranks a startling 62nd, trailing behind post-Soviet nations such as Serbia and Latvia, and even neighboring Mexico and Guatemala. This decline in happiness is attributed to various factors with one prominent being with rising loneliness levels being a significant contributor.

Studies have consistently shown that millennials experience higher rates of loneliness compared to previous generations. This sense of isolation has been linked to a multitude of health problems, including increased rates of depression and anxiety.

The resultant decline in overall life satisfaction among younger Americans has contributed significantly to the nation's diminished happiness ranking. In contrast, older generations, particularly those born before 1965, continue to report higher levels of happiness globally.

The report's findings indicate a notable disparity in well-being between different age groups, with older individuals generally experiencing greater life satisfaction. Amidst these findings, Finland has retained its position as the happiest nation for the seventh consecutive year, emphasizing the crucial role of social and environmental factors in fostering happiness and well-being.

The report's data highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and support systems to address the unique challenges faced by younger demographics in the US, with a focus on combating loneliness and improving overall life satisfaction.

As the US grapples with this happiness crisis, there is a growing discourse to prioritize mental health initiatives and social connection strategies, particularly among the younger population, to cultivate a happier and healthier society in the US.