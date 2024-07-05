Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: UK PM Rishi Sunak concedes defeat against Keir Starmer's Labour party in general elections

    Keir Starmer's Labour Party secures a decisive victory over Rishi Sunak's Conservatives in the UK general elections. Sunak concedes defeat, acknowledging responsibility for the loss, as Starmer prepares to tackle economic woes and public service issues in a new era of British governance.

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat against Keir Starmers Labour party in general elections vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted defeat in the general elections as early trends indicate a decisive victory for Keir Starmer's Labour Party. Sunak's Conservative Party, trailing significantly with only 61 seats, faces a resounding loss against Labour's projected 300-plus seats.

    "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," Sunak expressed to his supporters gathered in Richmond and Northern Allerton.

    Keir Starmer, poised to lead the nation, inherits a daunting set of challenges including a sluggish economy, strained public services, and declining living standards, issues that contributed significantly to the Conservatives' downfall, stated an NDTV report.

    The impending landslide victory for Labour marks a seismic shift in British politics, signalling a significant realignment as Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party grapples with a substantial setback.

    The outcome of this election sets the stage for a new era in British governance, with Keir Starmer preparing to address pressing national issues amidst expectations for substantial policy changes and reform.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
