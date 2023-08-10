Uninvited guest: Bear crashes Colorado wedding, steals guests' desserts

An extraordinary Colorado wedding took an unexpected turn as a bear crashed the event, stealing the spotlight and indulging in the dessert bar, creating a lighthearted yet unforgettable moment for the newlyweds and guests.

A Colorado couple experienced an unforgettable twist to their wedding day when an unexpected guest made an appearance – a bear. The furry intruder managed to steal the spotlight from the newlyweds as it crashed their gathering in search of food.

Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez exchanged vows in Boulder County, accompanied by pouring rain. However, the weather was not the only hiccup that marked their special day. Mrs. Martinez took to Facebook to share their unique wedding crasher encounter, revealing, "Then a bear ate our dessert bar."

Even with the rain, the high school sweethearts celebrated their union, accommodating an extra plate for the uninvited bear. The couple recounted how the bear nonchalantly crashed their dessert table, becoming the center of attention.

Martinez humorously commented on the situation, stating, "It's not too often you go into your dessert table, and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it."

Quickly responding security personnel managed to shoo away the bear without any harm coming to anyone. However, the bear's opportunistic indulgence left the couple and their guests without some of their anticipated treats.

Martinez lamented, "I think next that went out were the lemon bars, and then, the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to. Unfortunately, we did not get any."

The incident, which occurred on August 2, captured the attention of many on Facebook, garnering numerous likes and comments. One user playfully remarked, "If I had been walking in there, you'd have to scrape me off the ceiling. I'm so glad I already had my piece of cheesecake." Mrs. Martinez responded with a lighthearted tone, saying, "No dessert for us! Haha!"

Another user was astonished, exclaiming, "Oh my God!"