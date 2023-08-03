Ukrainians being forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research

According to a recent research, Ukrainians residing in Russian-occupied territory are being compelled to take on Russian citizenship under the threat of severe consequences, such as potential deportation or detention.

In Russian-occupied territories, Ukrainian residents are facing a distressing situation as they are being forced to assume Russian citizenship under the threat of severe consequences, including deportation or detention. According to research conducted by Yale University, Moscow is implementing a systematic effort to strip Ukrainians in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions of their Ukrainian identity, aiming to assert authority over them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a series of decrees compelling Ukrainians in these regions to obtain Russian passports, a move that violates international humanitarian law, as stated in the report. The Kremlin, however, has consistently denied allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, claiming that its military operation was meant to "de-Nazify" the country and protect Russia.

Ukrainians in occupied territory who do not seek Russian citizenship "are subjected to threats, intimidation, restrictions on humanitarian aid and basic necessities, and possible detention or deportation – all designed to force them to become Russian citizens," the report by Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab said.

The situation has raised concerns as it represents a violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions, according to Executive Director Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab. "What is concerning here is that it represents, basically, a violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions," he told Reuters.

"It is very widespread and very ongoing. Ukrainians in areas under Russian control have no choice but to accept a Russian passport if they want to survive, or they face potential detention and, as the team has documented, deportation into Russia if they fail to comply," Raymond added.

President Putin has even been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, including the deportation of Ukrainian children and occupation authorities.

The Kremlin, in response, dismisses the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin, viewing it as a reflection of "clear hostility" towards Russia and Putin personally.

The report was released as part of the Conflict Observatory program, with support from the US State Department and conducted by research partner, Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab. The dire situation faced by Ukrainians in the occupied territory highlights the need for international attention and action to address the human rights violations occurring in the region.