Ukraine apologises for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

Days after mocking goddess Kali in a now-deleted Twitter post, Ukraine on Tuesday apologized for featuring her caricature in a "distorted manner".

Expressing regret over the incident, in a Twitter post, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova said her country respects India's culture and also appreciates India's support.

"We regret @DefenceU depicting Hindu goddess #Kali in a distorted manner. #Ukraine & its people respect unique #Indian culture & highly appreciate India’s support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect & friendship," she tweeted.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted the goddess Kali caricature superimposed over a blast fume with a caption 'Work of art'. However, the Tweet was deleted within hours following public backlash on the social media platforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Emine Dzhaparova had visited India about 20 days ago. During the visit, she had met her counterpart, Meenakshi Lekhi, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri and top diplomats to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest.

It was the first high-level visit from Ukraine to India since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. In her meeting with her counterpart, she had handed over a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to PM Narendra Modi, seeking New Delhi’s intervention in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

