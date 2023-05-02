Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine apologises for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Expressing regret over the incident, in a Twitter post, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova said her country respects India's culture and also appreciates India's support.

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 2, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Days after mocking goddess Kali in a now-deleted Twitter post, Ukraine on Tuesday apologized for featuring her caricature in a "distorted manner".

    Expressing regret over the incident, in a Twitter post, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova said her country respects India's culture and also appreciates India's support.

    "We regret @DefenceU depicting Hindu goddess #Kali in a distorted manner. #Ukraine & its people respect unique #Indian culture & highly appreciate India’s support. The depiction has already been removed. Ukraine is determined to further increase cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect & friendship," she tweeted.

    On Sunday, the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted the goddess Kali caricature superimposed over a blast fume with a caption 'Work of art'. However, the Tweet was deleted within hours following public backlash on the social media platforms.

    It is pertinent to mention here that Emine Dzhaparova had visited India about 20 days ago. During the visit, she had met her counterpart, Meenakshi Lekhi, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri and top diplomats to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest.

    It was the first high-level visit from Ukraine to India since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. In her meeting with her counterpart, she had handed over a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to PM Narendra Modi, seeking New Delhi’s intervention in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    According to American estimates, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in the war so far. Out of this, 20000 casualties were reported since December. This comes amid multiple reports of preparations being made for the much-awaited Ukrainian spring offensive. In the build-up to the offensive, Ukraine has seen the gradual arrival of sophisticated military equipment from Western allies. Reports suggest that Kyiv has readied 12 new combat brigades to hit back at the Russians.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia conducts new round of missile attacks on Ukraine; Several injured anr

    Russia conducts new round of missile attacks on Ukraine; Several injured

    Petrol prices in UAE hike by 5% as diesel rates fall; Check out the new prices anr

    Petrol prices in UAE hike by 5% as diesel rates fall; Check out the new prices

    ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi neutralized in Syria, claims Turkey anr

    ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi neutralized in Syria, claims Turkey

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    Ukraine Defense Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details AJR

    Ukraine Defence Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details

    Recent Stories

    Cheese: Why Choose This Dairy Delight

    Cheese: Why Choose This Dairy Delight

    Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025: Report

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details vma

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window anr

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress releases manifesto ban on Bajrang Dal PFI allowance for youth women check details gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto; ban on Bajrang Dal, free travel for women & more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon