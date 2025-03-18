Explosion near Somalia's Presidential palace, casualties feared (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A powerful blast struck Mogadishu’s El-Gaabta intersection near the Presidential Palace, reportedly as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy was passing through. Initial reports indicate the president was unharmed and proceeded to the airport for a scheduled frontline visit.

Authorities swiftly sealed off the area as reports of casualties emerged. While early accounts suggested a roadside bomb, Al-Shabaab later claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate development, 17 journalists were arrested in the Hamar Jabab district while reporting on the explosion. The reasons for their detention remain unclear.

Somalia continues to grapple with persistent security threats from Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group responsible for frequent bombings and armed attacks targeting government officials, military personnel, and civilians.

In February 2024, twin car bombings outside a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 18 people, while in December 2023, militants stormed a hotel near the presidential palace, leading to a deadly siege. The Somali government, backed by international partners, has been conducting a military offensive to reclaim territories under militant control.

Despite ongoing counterterrorism efforts, major urban centers like Mogadishu remain highly vulnerable to high-profile attacks, underscoring the persistent security challenges facing Somalia.

