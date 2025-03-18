Explosion near Somalia's Presidential palace, casualties feared (WATCH)

A blast, suspected to be a bomb, struck the El Gaabta junction near Somalia’s presidential palace in Mogadishu. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area as reports of casualties surfaced.

BREAKING: Explosion near Somalia's Presidential palace, casualties feared (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

A powerful blast struck Mogadishu’s El-Gaabta intersection near the Presidential Palace, reportedly as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy was passing through. Initial reports indicate the president was unharmed and proceeded to the airport for a scheduled frontline visit.

Authorities swiftly sealed off the area as reports of casualties emerged. While early accounts suggested a roadside bomb, Al-Shabaab later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also read: Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US

In a separate development, 17 journalists were arrested in the Hamar Jabab district while reporting on the explosion. The reasons for their detention remain unclear.

 

Somalia continues to grapple with persistent security threats from Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group responsible for frequent bombings and armed attacks targeting government officials, military personnel, and civilians.

Also read: Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report

In February 2024, twin car bombings outside a military base in Mogadishu killed at least 18 people, while in December 2023, militants stormed a hotel near the presidential palace, leading to a deadly siege. The Somali government, backed by international partners, has been conducting a military offensive to reclaim territories under militant control.

Despite ongoing counterterrorism efforts, major urban centers like Mogadishu remain highly vulnerable to high-profile attacks, underscoring the persistent security challenges facing Somalia.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report ddr

Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report

Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US dmn

Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US

Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza ddr

Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza

Blood in the Waters: China's Violent Expansionism in the South China Sea opinion shk

Blood in the Waters: China's Violent Expansionism in the South China Sea | Opinion

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon