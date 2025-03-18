Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza

Read Full Article

In a sudden and intense escalation, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, resulting in a death toll exceeding 300, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. This marks the most severe breach since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19.

The strikes targeted multiple locations, from Gaza City to Khan Younis, causing widespread destruction and civilian casualties. Hospitals reported being overwhelmed, with many victims being women and children.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that '326 martyrs arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals so far,' with numbers expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Also read: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Please note: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

Palestinian health officials said numerous children were among the dead as Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas sheltering thousands of displaced civilians. Photos and videos across social media show – shattered bodies, many of them children.

Also read: Israel conducts biggest strike on Gaza as ceasefire talks with Hamas stall; 235 killed | Story so far

The surprise attack disrupted the relative calm observed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the 17-month war that has already claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and caused extensive destruction across Gaza. The recent ceasefire had been a fragile attempt to halt the violence, but the latest developments suggest a complete breakdown of that truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the airstrikes were a direct response to Hamas's refusal to release Israeli hostages and the collapse of recent peace negotiations. He emphasized Israel's determination to intensify military actions against Hamas until their objectives are achieved.

Hamas officials condemned the Israeli airstrikes, accusing Netanyahu of jeopardizing the lives of hostages and using the conflict to divert attention from domestic issues. They warned that the escalation could lead to uncontrollable consequences and further destabilize the region.

The international community has expressed deep concern over the renewed violence. Countries like Australia have called for the maintenance of the ceasefire and urged both sides to exercise restraint to prevent further civilian casualties.

As the situation unfolds, the prospects for peace appear increasingly bleak, with both Israeli and Palestinian civilians bearing the brunt of the renewed hostilities.

Ceasefire talks stall as Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked

Efforts to revive a ceasefire in Gaza have hit a deadlock, with Israel and Hamas unable to agree on the next phase of the truce. Israel sought to extend the initial phase of the three-stage ceasefire deal, while Hamas insisted that it would only resume releasing hostages under the second phase, which was set to begin on March 2.

During the first phase, Hamas freed 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, the group still holds around 59 hostages.

Last week, Hamas proposed releasing American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the remains of four hostages if Israel immediately committed to discussions on the second phase. Israel, however, accused Hamas of manipulating the hostage crisis for psychological warfare against families awaiting their loved ones' return.

The only previous ceasefire in the ongoing war lasted a week in November 2023, when Hamas released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly cross-border assault on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel initiated relentless military operations in Gaza, which have so far resulted in over 48,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 112,000 injuries.

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Latest Videos