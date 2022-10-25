Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife, earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend from Infosys in 2022

Akshata Murty earned Rs 126.61 crore ($15.3 million) in dividend income in 2022, from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys. On May 31 of this year, Infosys paid its final dividend of 16 per share for the fiscal year 2021–2022.

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, earned ₹ 126.61 crore ($15.3 million) in dividend income in 2022, from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys. According to corporate records with the stock markets, Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, held 3.89 crore shares, or 0.93 percent, of Infosys at the end of September.

At Tuesday's trade price of Rs 1,527.40 on the BSE, her ownership is worth Rs 5,956 crore (about $721 million). On May 31 of this year, Infosys paid its final dividend of 16 per share for the fiscal year 2021–2022. According to the company's stock exchange filings, the firm last month announced an interim dividend for the current year of 16.5.

One of the finest dividend-paying firms in India is Infosys. It paid a total dividend of 30 rupees per share in 2021, giving Akshata a total of Rs 119.5 crore that year.

Sunak, 42, is expected to become the first prime minister of Indian descent and the country's youngest head of state in modern times after winning the battle to lead the Conservative Party on Sunday. Sunak is an Indian citizen, while his wife Akshata is a British national. Her non-domiciled status, which gives her the opportunity to make money overseas without having to pay taxes in the UK for up to 15 years, has caused controversy in the UK.

When Sunak initially entered the contest to become prime minister in April of this year, Akshata's non-domiciled status became a topic of controversy in Britain.

Akshata was born in Hubballi, a village in northern Karnataka, the homeland of her mother Sudha Murthy. She attended school in Bengaluru before transferring to Claremont McKenna College in California, where she earned a degree in economics and French.

Her brief employment at Deloitte and Unilever was followed by a fashion designing certificate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She then continued to Stanford to earn her MBA, where she met Rishi Sunak. They were hitched in 2009. The couple has two kids, Krishna and Anoushka, and they are huge real estate investors.

