BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a phone call today, scheduled between 13:00-15:00 GMT, as confirmed by the Kremlin. According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, the two leaders have established a "certain understanding," but there are still numerous issues that require discussion.
The phone call is expected to focus on two primary topics: US-Russia Relations and the Ukraine Conflict.