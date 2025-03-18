BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Putin and Trump to discuss US-Russia relations and Ukraine conflict in scheduled phone call today.

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a phone call today, scheduled between 13:00-15:00 GMT, as confirmed by the Kremlin. According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, the two leaders have established a "certain understanding," but there are still numerous issues that require discussion.

The phone call is expected to focus on two primary topics: US-Russia Relations and the Ukraine Conflict. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report ddr

Balochistan sees surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings: Human rights report

Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US dmn

Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US

BREAKING: Explosion near Somalia's Presidential palace, casualties feared (WATCH) ddr

Explosion near Somalia's Presidential palace, casualties feared (WATCH)

Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza ddr

Israel's deadliest airstrikes since ceasefire kill at least 326 Palestinians including children in Gaza

Blood in the Waters: China's Violent Expansionism in the South China Sea opinion shk

Blood in the Waters: China's Violent Expansionism in the South China Sea | Opinion

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants MEG

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon