'UFOs dancing': Boeing pilot captures breathtaking footage of mysterious objects in night sky (WATCH)

In a startling event that has captivated the aviation world, pilots aboard a Boeing 747 flying from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Abuja, Nigeria, captured footage of multiple unidentified flying objects (UFOs) performing astonishing maneuvers in the night sky. The extraordinary sight was reported by the New York Post, with Captain Ruud Van Pangemanan, an experienced pilot and vlogger, at the helm when the incident occurred at 5 a.m.

Captain Van Pangemanan described witnessing a vivid, star-like object seemingly "dancing" in the sky. The UFO demonstrated rapid and unpredictable altitude changes, diving swiftly before abruptly returning to its original height, leaving the captain in awe.

"The light of the UFO in front of us moves freely. Sometimes forward, sometimes backwards, sometimes left, right, or vice versa," said Captain Van Pangemanan. The bright lights of the UFOs flickered intermittently and sometimes disappeared altogether, adding to the spectacle's strangeness.

The footage shared by the captain captured at least three bright objects, which bore a resemblance to the Phoenix Lights incident of 1997. However, Captain Van Pangemanan reported seeing up to four objects and dismissed terrestrial explanations. "We thought the light was a plane but it wasn't on our radar. Then we thought maybe it was a star but the stars twinkled quickly and the stars didn't move," he explained.

Further eliminating other possibilities, Captain Van Pangemanan noted that the object's movements were too erratic to be a satellite. "It is impossible for a satellite to move like that," he asserted.

The video has sparked significant interest and discussion online. One viewer expressed their appreciation: "Dear Captain Ruud, thank you for sharing this video. The flight was spectacular. The sighting of the UAP Craft reinforces the belief that we are not alone. Wishing you and your crew safe flights."

Another commentator supported the captain's openness: "Thanks for this, Captain Ruud and crew. It’s important for airline pilots and crews to report unusual objects in the sky. Such sightings are real, and documenting them helps plot their prevalence and ensures others are cautious."

