Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'UFOs dancing': Boeing pilot captures breathtaking footage of mysterious objects in night sky (WATCH)

    In an extraordinary turn of events, a Boeing 747 flight crew has captured breathtaking footage of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) performing impossible maneuvers in the night sky.

    UFOs dancing Boeing pilot captures breathtaking footage of mysterious objects in night sky (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    In a startling event that has captivated the aviation world, pilots aboard a Boeing 747 flying from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Abuja, Nigeria, captured footage of multiple unidentified flying objects (UFOs) performing astonishing maneuvers in the night sky. The extraordinary sight was reported by the New York Post, with Captain Ruud Van Pangemanan, an experienced pilot and vlogger, at the helm when the incident occurred at 5 a.m.

    Captain Van Pangemanan described witnessing a vivid, star-like object seemingly "dancing" in the sky. The UFO demonstrated rapid and unpredictable altitude changes, diving swiftly before abruptly returning to its original height, leaving the captain in awe.

    "The light of the UFO in front of us moves freely. Sometimes forward, sometimes backwards, sometimes left, right, or vice versa," said Captain Van Pangemanan. The bright lights of the UFOs flickered intermittently and sometimes disappeared altogether, adding to the spectacle's strangeness.

    The footage shared by the captain captured at least three bright objects, which bore a resemblance to the Phoenix Lights incident of 1997. However, Captain Van Pangemanan reported seeing up to four objects and dismissed terrestrial explanations. "We thought the light was a plane but it wasn't on our radar. Then we thought maybe it was a star but the stars twinkled quickly and the stars didn't move," he explained.

    Further eliminating other possibilities, Captain Van Pangemanan noted that the object's movements were too erratic to be a satellite. "It is impossible for a satellite to move like that," he asserted.

    The video has sparked significant interest and discussion online. One viewer expressed their appreciation: "Dear Captain Ruud, thank you for sharing this video. The flight was spectacular. The sighting of the UAP Craft reinforces the belief that we are not alone. Wishing you and your crew safe flights."

    Another commentator supported the captain's openness: "Thanks for this, Captain Ruud and crew. It’s important for airline pilots and crews to report unusual objects in the sky. Such sightings are real, and documenting them helps plot their prevalence and ensures others are cautious."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What happens next after Thai PM Srettha Thavisin's ouster? A look at potential successor candidates snt

    Explained: What happens next after Thai PM Srettha Thavisin's ouster? A look at potential successor candidates

    France probes cyberbullying of Pairs Olympics gold-winning boxer Imane Khelif amid gender row snt

    France probes cyberbullying of Pairs Olympics gold-winning boxer Imane Khelif amid gender row

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details vkp

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details

    BREAKING Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin removed from office after constitutional violation ruling snt

    Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin removed from office over constitutional violation, Wechayachai to be caretaker

    France reports over 140 cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics 2024, none disrupted Games snt

    France reports over 140 cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics 2024, none disrupted Games

    Recent Stories

    Attempt to save accused instead of providing justice raises questions Rahul Gandhi on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case snt

    'Attempt to save accused instead of providing justice....': Rahul Gandhi on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

    Explained What happens next after Thai PM Srettha Thavisin's ouster? A look at potential successor candidates snt

    Explained: What happens next after Thai PM Srettha Thavisin's ouster? A look at potential successor candidates

    Bengaluru suspicious explosion near JP Nagar's Udupi Upahar injures two people probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Suspicious explosion near JP Nagar’s Udupi Upahar injures 2 people, NIA officers conduct probe

    Independence Day 2024: Why is the Indian flag hoisted, not unfurled on August 15? HERE is the difference dmn

    Independence Day 2024: Why is the Indian flag hoisted, not unfurled on August 15? HERE is the difference

    France probes cyberbullying of Pairs Olympics gold-winning boxer Imane Khelif amid gender row snt

    France probes cyberbullying of Pairs Olympics gold-winning boxer Imane Khelif amid gender row

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon