Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH]

A viral 19-second video showcases a monkey walking on two legs like a human after losing its forelimbs. The touching footage also captures the primate's considerate behavior towards two people in its path, slowing down to pass them before continuing its bipedal sprint.
 

Monkey's remarkable bipedal movement after losing forelimbs stuns the internet [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

A monkey has amazed the internet with its impressive ability to walk like a human after losing its forelimbs. In a 19-second video, believed to be from a wildlife park overseas, the monkey is seen descending a set of stairs on two legs, resembling human movement. As it reaches the bottom, the monkey spots something, quickly alters its path, and begins running back, all while continuing to walk on two legs.

What makes the video even more touching is the monkey's response to two surprised individuals in its way. Upon spotting them, the primate slows down, carefully steps past them, and then continues running on two legs.

The video, now viral on X, says, “The images are from a natural life park abroad. A monkey that lost an arm learned to walk on two legs.”

A user commented, “He was able to do that because no one had told him that he could not do it. Nor did he believe that he could not do it.”

Another wrote, “He is running faster than me at least.”

“I love how politely he slowed down to walk past those people,” a comment read.

After the video went viral, memes of chimpanzees walking on two legs and using mobile phones were shared widely on social media. Many people added captions to the video, stating that both humans and animals do a lot to survive. Some even wrote about how certain harsh realities teach valuable lessons to both humans and animals. Others expressed amazement at how many aspects of nature continue to astonish us. A few people praised the monkey's speed, with one commenting that it runs better than humans. One viewer humorously suggested that monkeys should start paying taxes now.

