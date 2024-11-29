UFO sighting over Capitol Hill? Viral video shows mysterious lights in Washington DC, sparks fears (WATCH)

A recent photo taken by Dennis Diggins, a US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, has sparked widespread discussion online after allegedly capturing a UFO sighting over Capitol Hill.

UFO sighting over Capitol Hill? Viral videos show mysterious lights in Washington DC, spark fears (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

A recent photo taken by Dennis Diggins, a US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, has sparked widespread discussion online after allegedly capturing a UFO sighting over Capitol Hill. The image, which quickly went viral, shows four mysterious lights hovering above the iconic Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome. This sighting has prompted a mix of concern, curiosity, and skepticism, with many users engaging in heated debates over its authenticity.

The photo comes in the wake of intense congressional hearings about UFOs, including allegations of secretive programs like the purported Immaculate Constellation, said to divert UFO intelligence from public scrutiny. 

While skeptics rushed to provide mundane explanations, the mystery deepened. "The picture is clearly a glare reflection off the lens of the camera from the streetlights below," argued a former paranormal investigator, known online as Average Chris. 

Also read: 'Multiple UFOs' dancing': Pilots capture breathtaking footage of lit up sky from jet flying over Egypt (WATCH)

Former Pentagon official Chris Mellon cited "drone swarm" sightings at multiple sensitive US military installations, describing the crafts as "taunting" due to their deliberate visibility and the failure of signal-jamming measures. "These craft are making no effort to remain concealed," Mellon stated.

The intrigue crossed the Atlantic, with reports of similar drones above British airbases. Overnight sightings at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell raised alarms, prompting a joint investigation by US and British forces. Some experts suggested the possibility of Russian spy drones, although no hostility was detected.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row shk

Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row

After Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, now Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members snt

After Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, now Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members

Israel terror attack: 8 injured in Ariel bus shooting; one attacked killed, search for second underway (WATCH) snt

Israel terror attack: 8 injured in Ariel bus shooting; one attacked killed, search for second underway (WATCH)

BIZARRE! YouTuber makes guitar out of dead uncle's SKELETON, pays tribute to him with a song (WATCH) shk

BIZARRE! YouTuber makes guitar out of dead uncle's SKELETON, pays tribute to him with a song (WATCH)

Viral video: Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Black Friday sale 2024: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts RBA

Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon