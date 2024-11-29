UFO sighting over Capitol Hill? Viral video shows mysterious lights in Washington DC, sparks fears (WATCH)

A recent photo taken by Dennis Diggins, a US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, has sparked widespread discussion online after allegedly capturing a UFO sighting over Capitol Hill.

A recent photo taken by Dennis Diggins, a US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, has sparked widespread discussion online after allegedly capturing a UFO sighting over Capitol Hill. The image, which quickly went viral, shows four mysterious lights hovering above the iconic Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome. This sighting has prompted a mix of concern, curiosity, and skepticism, with many users engaging in heated debates over its authenticity.

The photo comes in the wake of intense congressional hearings about UFOs, including allegations of secretive programs like the purported Immaculate Constellation, said to divert UFO intelligence from public scrutiny.

While skeptics rushed to provide mundane explanations, the mystery deepened. "The picture is clearly a glare reflection off the lens of the camera from the streetlights below," argued a former paranormal investigator, known online as Average Chris.

Also read: 'Multiple UFOs' dancing': Pilots capture breathtaking footage of lit up sky from jet flying over Egypt (WATCH)

Former Pentagon official Chris Mellon cited "drone swarm" sightings at multiple sensitive US military installations, describing the crafts as "taunting" due to their deliberate visibility and the failure of signal-jamming measures. "These craft are making no effort to remain concealed," Mellon stated.

The intrigue crossed the Atlantic, with reports of similar drones above British airbases. Overnight sightings at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell raised alarms, prompting a joint investigation by US and British forces. Some experts suggested the possibility of Russian spy drones, although no hostility was detected.

Latest Videos