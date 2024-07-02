Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Turbulence on Spanish flight throws man into overhead bin, 30 injured; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Footage of a 'terrifying' turbulence incident aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamline plane has revealed just how serious a sudden drop in altitude can be for those in the cabin - with one passenger who did not fasten their seatbelt left dangling out of an overhead luggage bin.

    Turbulence on Spanish flight throws man into overhead bin, 30 injured; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    Strong turbulence forced an Air Europa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to make an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday, leaving thirty persons injured. The turbulence was so strong that passengers were thrown out of their seats, with one man stuck in an overhead compartment.

    According to the Spanish airline, the mid-air incident happened as the plane was travelling from Madrid, Spain, to Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay. Due to turbulence, the airline said that flight UX045 was diverted to Natal airport in northeast Brazil, as reported by The New York Post.

    Videos of the damage and aftermath caused by the turbulence were recorded by passengers. One video showed what appeared to be a guy being flung up in the overhead bin, with his feet protruding out of it. He was being pulled down by a group of people who were huddled together, and there was a baby wailing in the background.

    Additional footage revealed damaged ceiling panels, a wrecked seat, and oxygen masks hanging overhead as a result of the 325 people on board the aircraft experiencing turbulence.

    Air Europa stated in a statement that all passengers were receiving treatment for injuries "of varying degrees" and that the flight had landed without any problems. "The plane has landed normally and the injuries of varying degrees that were recorded are already being treated," stated the airline.

    The injured were receiving treatment at the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital in Natal, and arrangements were being made for their return to Montevideo, according to Uruguay's Foreign Ministry.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Team India stranded: Strong winds, rains hits Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies; WATCH viral videos snt

    Team India stranded: Strong winds, rains hits Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies; WATCH viral videos

    Hurricane Beryl: India's 2024 T20 men's cricket team likely stranded in Barbados; check details AJR

    Hurricane Beryl: India's 2024 T20 men's cricket team likely stranded in Barbados; check details

    Warren Buffett changes his will again! Billionaire REVEALS what will happen to his fortune after death gcw

    Warren Buffett changes his will again! Billionaire REVEALS what will happen to his fortune after death

    Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels AJR

    Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels

    Maldives minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem suspended amid allegations of 'black magic' on President AJR

    Maldives minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem suspended amid allegations of 'black magic' on President

    Recent Stories

    Delhi likely to see heavy rain with thunderstorms today, IMD issues 'orange' alert for next 4 days gcw

    Delhi likely to see heavy rainfall with thunderstorms today, IMD issues 'orange' alert for next 4 days

    Petrol diesel price on July 2: Check how much it costs in YOUR city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on July 2: Check how much it costs in YOUR city

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 2: Price of 10 gm of gold drops AGAIN ATG

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 2: Price of 10 gm of gold drops AGAIN

    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH] ATG

    Saif Ali Khan shares story of family's cricket legacy with son Taimur who bats at Lord's nets [WATCH]

    World UFO Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance and more ATG

    World UFO Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance and more

    Recent Videos

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon