Turbulence on Spanish flight throws man into overhead bin, 30 injured; video goes viral (WATCH)

Footage of a 'terrifying' turbulence incident aboard a Boeing 787 Dreamline plane has revealed just how serious a sudden drop in altitude can be for those in the cabin - with one passenger who did not fasten their seatbelt left dangling out of an overhead luggage bin.

Strong turbulence forced an Air Europa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to make an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday, leaving thirty persons injured. The turbulence was so strong that passengers were thrown out of their seats, with one man stuck in an overhead compartment.

According to the Spanish airline, the mid-air incident happened as the plane was travelling from Madrid, Spain, to Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay. Due to turbulence, the airline said that flight UX045 was diverted to Natal airport in northeast Brazil, as reported by The New York Post.

Videos of the damage and aftermath caused by the turbulence were recorded by passengers. One video showed what appeared to be a guy being flung up in the overhead bin, with his feet protruding out of it. He was being pulled down by a group of people who were huddled together, and there was a baby wailing in the background.

Additional footage revealed damaged ceiling panels, a wrecked seat, and oxygen masks hanging overhead as a result of the 325 people on board the aircraft experiencing turbulence.

Air Europa stated in a statement that all passengers were receiving treatment for injuries "of varying degrees" and that the flight had landed without any problems. "The plane has landed normally and the injuries of varying degrees that were recorded are already being treated," stated the airline.

The injured were receiving treatment at the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel Hospital in Natal, and arrangements were being made for their return to Montevideo, according to Uruguay's Foreign Ministry.

Latest Videos