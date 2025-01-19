TikTok restores service in US after Donald Trump vows to delay ban with executive order

TikTok announced it was restoring services in the US on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to give the app a reprieve from its US ban.

TikTok announced it was restoring services in the US on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to give the app a reprieve from its US ban.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that upon taking office on Monday, he would sign an executive order granting TikTok more time to find a buyer before facing a complete shutdown. He also proposed that the US government or an American company acquire a 50% ownership stake in the Chinese-owned app.

TikTok went offline for its 170 million US users late Saturday, shutting down in response to a federal ban. In a social media post on Sunday, the president-elect pledged to sign the executive order once he assumes office on Monday.

“By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say (sic) up,” Trump said. “Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.”

The US Congress passed a law in April requiring TikTok to either sell to a non-Chinese owner or cease operations entirely. Despite app stores being ordered to remove TikTok, a pop-up message informed users that the platform would no longer be available.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” stated a pop up message to US users on TikTok on Saturday night, which came as something of a surprise, given that the law only required app stores to remove it. “Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now.” Later on Sunday TikTok’s website came back online for some US users, though the app itself remained dark.

TikTok thanks Trump

After Trump’s message on Sunday, the company said in a statement that it was “in the process of restoring service”, adding: “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Trump’s latest move marks a stark reversal from his earlier stance advocating for the app's ban. His newfound support comes after discovering a significant audience on TikTok during his 2024 presidential campaign.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew expressed gratitude toward Trump in a video message and is expected to attend the former president’s inauguration ceremony. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated on Sunday that Trump is exploring solutions to protect user data while keeping the app operational, adding that continued Chinese ownership remains a possibility under strict safeguards.

Mixed Reactions from Congress

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced support for Trump’s push for a divestiture but reaffirmed his commitment to the TikTok ban until its ties to ByteDance, the app's Chinese parent company, are fully severed.

“Now that the law has taken effect, there’s no legal basis for any kind of ‘extension,’” Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Pete Ricketts said in a joint statement. They emphasized the need for TikTok's ownership to align with national security requirements.

Conversely, Democratic lawmakers have called for more time to facilitate a sale. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged collaboration with the Trump administration to protect content creators’ livelihoods and address security concerns.

"It’s clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer for TikTok,” the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, said on 16 January. “We will continue working to keep TikTok alive, protect content creators’ livelihoods, protect against CCP surveillance, and protect national security. I will work with the Trump Admin to find a solution.”

Bidding War for TikTok’s Future

Several firms have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok's US operations. Kevin O’Leary, a celebrity investor, reportedly offered $20 billion, while Perplexity AI has proposed a merger. Analysts predict a fierce bidding war as the platform's fate hangs in the balance.

Latest Videos