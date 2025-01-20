'The greatest political movement...' Donald Trump vows to secure US borders and end migrant crisis

With his victory over Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections, Donald Trump pledged to fix the nation’s challenges, including border security and illegal immigration.

'The greatest political movement...' Donald Trump vows to secure US borders and end migrant crisis anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 7:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

Donald Trump hosted his final rally before taking office at Washington's Capital One Arena, addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters on the eve of his inauguration. His speech touched on various topics, including TikTok and plans to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. This marked his first major address in Washington since his controversial January 6, 2021, speech, which preceded a violent assault on the US Capitol by his followers.

Trump has also announced plans to pardon over 1,500 individuals charged or convicted in relation to the Capitol attack.

Amid thunderous applause at the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," Donald Trump declared, "By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt."

Reaffirming his commitment to the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, he vowed to remove millions of immigrants, stating, "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders."

The Republican candidate assured the crowd that he would "fix every single crisis" plaguing the nation. He pledged to eliminate "every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil," emphasizing that control over the U.S. borders and sovereignty would be swiftly restored.

Trump, poised to return to the Oval Office for a second term after defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections, described his campaign as the "greatest political movement in American history," celebrating the "most epic political victory" from 75 days earlier. "Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country," he declared.

Trump took credit for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, calling it a "first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East." He asserted that the deal was only possible due to his victory in the November elections.

"Biden said that they made the deal, well... First of all, it (the Israel-Hamas conflict) would have never happened if I were the President," the Republican said.

"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he added.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani attend 'candlelight dinner' with Donald Trump ahead of inauguration (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

End Russia-Ukraine war to deportations: Here's what Trump promised to do on his Day 1 in White House anr

End Russia-Ukraine war to deportations: Here's what Trump promised to do on his Day 1 in White House

Giant sea creature 'Darth Vader' Isopod discovered off Vietnam coast vkp

Giant sea creature 'Darth Vader' Isopod discovered off Vietnam coast

90 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel as Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages after ceasefire deal [VIDEO] anr

90 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel as Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages after ceasefire deal [VIDEO]

Donald Trump pledges 90-day reprieve for TikTok with executive order, proposes 50% US firm ownership stake snt

TikTok restores service in US after Donald Trump vows to delay ban with executive order

Guns in Gaza have gone silent Biden hails ceasefire as Hamas releases 3 Israeli hostages after 470 days snt

'Guns in Gaza have gone silent': Biden hails ceasefire as Hamas releases 3 Israeli hostages after 471 days

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon