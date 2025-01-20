'The greatest political movement...' Donald Trump vows to secure US borders and end migrant crisis

With his victory over Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections, Donald Trump pledged to fix the nation’s challenges, including border security and illegal immigration.

Donald Trump hosted his final rally before taking office at Washington's Capital One Arena, addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters on the eve of his inauguration. His speech touched on various topics, including TikTok and plans to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. This marked his first major address in Washington since his controversial January 6, 2021, speech, which preceded a violent assault on the US Capitol by his followers.

Trump has also announced plans to pardon over 1,500 individuals charged or convicted in relation to the Capitol attack.

Amid thunderous applause at the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally," Donald Trump declared, "By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt."

Reaffirming his commitment to the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, he vowed to remove millions of immigrants, stating, "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders."

The Republican candidate assured the crowd that he would "fix every single crisis" plaguing the nation. He pledged to eliminate "every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil," emphasizing that control over the U.S. borders and sovereignty would be swiftly restored.

Trump, poised to return to the Oval Office for a second term after defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential elections, described his campaign as the "greatest political movement in American history," celebrating the "most epic political victory" from 75 days earlier. "Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country," he declared.

Trump took credit for the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, calling it a "first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East." He asserted that the deal was only possible due to his victory in the November elections.

"Biden said that they made the deal, well... First of all, it (the Israel-Hamas conflict) would have never happened if I were the President," the Republican said.

"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he added.

