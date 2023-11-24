Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stresses Hindu values as key to global peace

The Third World Hindu Congress commenced with the aim of showcasing the progressive and skilled nature of Hindu society on a global stage. Although the host country's Prime Minister, Thavisin, was slated to take part in the opening session.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the significance of Hindu principles in fostering global peace, citing values of non-violence, truth, tolerance, and harmony as major inspirations for achieving worldwide tranquility amid ongoing turmoil.

Although the host country's Prime Minister, Thavisin, was slated to take part in the opening session. However, unforeseen circumstances prevented his attendance. Nevertheless, his message resonated throughout the event, underscoring the essence of the Thai Prime Minister's thoughts.

Expressing honor in hosting the World Hindu Congress, the Thai Prime Minister conveyed reverence for the event's alignment with Hinduism's principles and values. He highlighted the Vedas' teachings that underscore synthesis and balance as fundamental pillars for peaceful coexistence, asserting that the concept of "shanti" finds its roots in these guiding principles.

During the vibrant ceremony known as the 'Victory of Dharma,' revered figures like Mata Amritanandamayi, Swami Purnatmanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande, and Swami Vigyananand inaugurated the World Hindu Congress by lighting the traditional lamp.

This Congress drew over 2,200 distinguished delegates from 61 countries, recognized for their exceptional contributions across diverse domains like education, economics, academia, research and development, media, and politics. Among them were parliamentarians and ministers from approximately 25 nations.

Thailand hosts about a million Indian expatriates whose substantial contributions have significantly impacted the country's trade and economic progression. Recently, India's External Affairs Minister, EAM Jaishankar, emphasized the strengthening of India-Thailand defense and security relations post-2014, acknowledging Thailand's reciprocal sentiments.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted the transformation in the India-Thailand relationship since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began in 2014. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Thailand, Jaishankar pointed out the historical significance and evolving nature of the bond, underlining the substantial growth over the past 25 years, especially concerning reforms and advancements.