Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stresses Hindu values as key to global peace

    The Third World Hindu Congress commenced with the aim of showcasing the progressive and skilled nature of Hindu society on a global stage. Although the host country's Prime Minister, Thavisin, was slated to take part in the opening session.

    Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stresses Hindu values as key to global peace AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the significance of Hindu principles in fostering global peace, citing values of non-violence, truth, tolerance, and harmony as major inspirations for achieving worldwide tranquility amid ongoing turmoil.

    The Third World Hindu Congress commenced with the aim of showcasing the progressive and skilled nature of Hindu society on a global stage. Although the host country's Prime Minister, Thavisin, was slated to take part in the opening session. However, unforeseen circumstances prevented his attendance. Nevertheless, his message resonated throughout the event, underscoring the essence of the Thai Prime Minister's thoughts.

    Indian planes face GPS spoofing and jamming over Middle East, DGCA issues advisory

    Expressing honor in hosting the World Hindu Congress, the Thai Prime Minister conveyed reverence for the event's alignment with Hinduism's principles and values. He highlighted the Vedas' teachings that underscore synthesis and balance as fundamental pillars for peaceful coexistence, asserting that the concept of "shanti" finds its roots in these guiding principles.

    During the vibrant ceremony known as the 'Victory of Dharma,' revered figures like Mata Amritanandamayi, Swami Purnatmanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande, and Swami Vigyananand inaugurated the World Hindu Congress by lighting the traditional lamp.

    This Congress drew over 2,200 distinguished delegates from 61 countries, recognized for their exceptional contributions across diverse domains like education, economics, academia, research and development, media, and politics. Among them were parliamentarians and ministers from approximately 25 nations.

    Gujarat shocker! Woman employer forces sales manager to lick shoes, beaten for seeking salary

    Thailand hosts about a million Indian expatriates whose substantial contributions have significantly impacted the country's trade and economic progression. Recently, India's External Affairs Minister, EAM Jaishankar, emphasized the strengthening of India-Thailand defense and security relations post-2014, acknowledging Thailand's reciprocal sentiments.

    EAM Jaishankar highlighted the transformation in the India-Thailand relationship since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began in 2014. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Thailand, Jaishankar pointed out the historical significance and evolving nature of the bond, underlining the substantial growth over the past 25 years, especially concerning reforms and advancements.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive 7.1 magnitude Earthquake strikes Mariana Islands region, no tsunami warning issued so far avv

    Massive 7.1 magnitude Earthquake strikes Mariana Islands region, no tsunami warning issued so far

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December avv

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December

    Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January snt

    'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts snt

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts

    Dublin Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH) AJR

    Dublin: Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Legal trouble for Mitchell Marsh: FIR filed in India over controversial World Cup trophy photo osf

    Legal trouble for Mitchell Marsh: FIR filed in India over controversial World Cup trophy photo

    Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka NCPCR chief reacts after being booked

    'Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka...' NCPCR chief reacts after being booked (WATCH)

    6 ways journaling helps cure mental health RKK

    6 ways journaling helps cure mental health

    Wedding Season: Traditional to Bohemian-7 Types Of Bridal Makeup RBA

    Wedding season: Traditional to Bohemian-7 types of bridal makeup

    Football Despite facing potential 4-year ban, Paul Pogba 'optimistic' of return to pitch after failed doping test osf

    Despite facing potential 4-year ban, Paul Pogba 'optimistic' of return to pitch after failed doping test

    Recent Videos

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon