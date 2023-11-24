Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gujarat shocker! Woman employer forces sales manager to lick shoes, beaten for seeking salary

    The complaint, filed by Dalsaniya, led to registering an FIR against the woman, identified as Vibhuti Patel or Raniba, her brother Om Patel, and manager Parikshit, among others. Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) at Morbi's 'A' division, confirmed the development.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a case has been filed against a businesswoman and several others in Gujarat's Morbi city for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old Dalit man, Nilesh Dalsaniya, who had worked for the woman's company for a brief period. The incident, reported on Wednesday, involved coercing Dalsaniya into holding the woman's footwear in his mouth as an apology for requesting his due salary, an official stated.

    The complaint, filed by Dalsaniya, led to registering an FIR against the woman, identified as Vibhuti Patel or Raniba, her brother Om Patel, and manager Parikshit, among others. Pratipalsinh Zala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SC/ST Cell) at Morbi's 'A' division, confirmed the development.

    Vibhuti Patel owns Raniba Industries Pvt Ltd, situated in a commercial complex at Ravapar Crossroad. Dalsaniya, employed for marketing tiles on a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, was abruptly dismissed on October 18 after working for 16 days. His attempts to claim his owed salary were met with no clear response, followed by a lack of communication from Patel.

    When Dalsaniya, accompanied by his brother and a neighbor, visited Patel's office seeking payment, the situation escalated. Om Patel and associates arrived, initiating an assault on the trio. Vibhuti Patel reportedly physically attacked Dalsaniya and then took him to the complex's terrace.

    Accused of beating him with belts and physically assaulting him, the group allegedly coerced Dalsaniya into holding the woman's footwear in his mouth and forced an apology for his salary request. They threatened dire consequences if he returned to the area and even filmed a video compelling him to confess falsely.

