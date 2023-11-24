Indian planes face GPS spoofing and jamming over Middle East, DGCA issues advisory

The DGCA's circular, directed to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), addresses the rising challenges of spoofing and jamming faced by Indian aircraft when flying over certain parts of the Middle East.

Amidst growing concerns over the safety of Indian civilian aircraft in Middle Eastern airspace, India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has taken significant measures. Reports have surfaced indicating instances of interference encountered by Indian airlines and aircraft in this region, prompting the DGCA to issue a crucial circular to civilian aircraft operators across the nation.

The DGCA's circular, directed to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), addresses the rising challenges of spoofing and jamming faced by Indian aircraft when flying over certain parts of the Middle East. With these concerns, the aviation industry faces increased uncertainty, necessitating proactive measures to counter potential threats related to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

This directive outlines extensive mitigation strategies and action plans for various stakeholders, including aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP), and air traffic controllers. Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding GNSS, vital for aircraft navigation, the circular emphasizes the need for coordinated efforts among industry players.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the DGCA formed an internal committee earlier this October to address the reported GNSS interference over Middle Eastern airspace. Instances of spoofed GPS signals have been particularly concerning, as they can mislead an aircraft's navigation system, posing risks to the intended flight path's integrity.

Applicable to all aircraft operators and Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) of the Airport Authority of India, this circular delineates a mechanism for establishing threat monitoring and analysis networks. This aims to ensure a vigilant approach, allowing for both proactive and reactive measures to monitor and analyze reports of GNSS interference in the airspace.

