Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 24 killed, several hurt in suicide attack at police station

    Dera Ismail Khan, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province adjacent to Afghanistan, has long been a zone of conflict and was previously under the influence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), notorious for its militant activities.

    Terror attack: Suicide bomber targets police station in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Tragedy struck the northwest region of Pakistan when a suicide bomber targeted a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, detonating an explosive-laden vehicle at its main gate. The horrific blast claimed the lives of as many as 24 people and left 16 others wounded. Kamal Khan, a police officer, reported that amidst the explosion, militants engaged in gunfire with security forces, initiating a fierce shootout that persisted.

    Dera Ismail Khan, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province adjacent to Afghanistan, has long been a zone of conflict and was previously under the influence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), notorious for its militant activities.

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    The province has been witnessing a surge in violence, marked by several deadly incidents. Earlier this year, a devastating suicide bombing in a Peshawar mosque resulted in the loss of at least 101 lives.

    While no immediate claim has been made regarding the attack, suspicions naturally fall on the Pakistani Taliban, particularly known for heightened assaults on security personnel since 2022. Authorities emphasize that these insurgents have grown more emboldened, openly operating in Afghanistan following the Taliban's ascension to power in 2021.

    Dera Ismail Khan lies in close proximity to South Waziristan, a former stronghold for militants. Pakistan's military had launched multiple operations against these groups, especially after a tragic attack on an army-run school in 2014, which resulted in over 150 casualties, predominantly children attending the school.

    Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH]

    The recent attack in Dera Ismail Khan serves as a stark reminder of the persisting threats posed by extremist elements in the region and highlights the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability and combating terrorism in this volatile part of Pakistan.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces Musk reacts to ROFL moment gcw

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH] anr

    Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH]

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030 snt

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards King Charles III opts coronation picture Kate William pose for black and white portrait see here gcw

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards! King Charles III opts for coronation picture; Check photos

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw

    UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa vkp

    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    cricket Jofra Archer's unplanned return to Barbados School Team raises eyebrows amidst ECB rehabilitation plans osf

    Jofra Archer's unplanned return to Barbados School Team raises eyebrows amidst ECB rehabilitation plans

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shares emotional journey, reveals how he survived on daily income of Rs 60 RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shares emotional journey, reveals how he survived on daily income of Rs 60

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked to vacate bungalow following expulsion from Lok Sabha AJR

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked to vacate bungalow following expulsion from Lok Sabha

    iOS 17 2 update Journal app Spatial video support rolled out Know how to download it gcw

    iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon